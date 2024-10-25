Boxer Tommy Fury has reportedly pulled out of the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity just weeks before the 2024 launch.

The former Love Island contestant was expected to fly out to Australia next month. However, things have seemingly changed.

Boxer Tommy Fury reportedly has a rematch with KSI (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tommy Fury ‘pulls out’ of I’m A Celebrity

Despite being in talks with ITV for months, The Sun have now reported that Tommy has been offered a boxing rematch between him and KSI.

Following his publicised romance with Molly-Mae Hague, bosses were hoping Tommy would open up about their sudden split. He was previously engaged to Molly and shares a daughter, Bambi, with her.

“Bosses are surprised Tommy has chosen to pull out of I’m A Celebrity at this late stage as it would have been a great opportunity for him too,” a TV insider told the newspaper.

“Thankfully, the execs already had some great names waiting in the wings so they’ll now be looking at which ones fit best into the line up already booked so they can deliver a truly great series.”

“With only weeks to go, bosses have lined up one of the most exciting casts in the show’s history,” they continued.

ED! has contacted ITV and Tommy’s reps for comment.

Tommy reportedly will not be flying out to Australia next month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

I’m A Celebrity 2024 line-up rumours

While no names have been confirmed, headlines have suggested Tulisa Contostavlos might be flying to Australia.

The N-Dubz singer and former X Factor judge has allegedly turned down the show several times in the past.

“This year marks a decade since Tulisa left The X Factor, so she feels it’s the right time to step back into the TV spotlight,” a source told The Sun. “The positive reaction to the N-Dubz reunion tour has really boosted her confidence.”

Former X Factor judge Tulisa is reportedly heading into the jungle (Credit: Splashnews.com)

They continued: “Tulisa’s diverse career makes her a strong contender for I’m A Celebrity because she appeals to a wide audience.”

While preparing for a TV comeback, Tulisa recently appeared on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast.

Other rumoured names for I’m A Celebrity 2024 include Oti Mabuse, Max Whitlock, and Coleen Rooney.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! starts Sunday, November 17 on ITV1 and ITVX.

