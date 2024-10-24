I’m A Celebrity 2024 is just around the corner with a start date announced, and we’re so ready for three weeks of Ant and Dec, new campmates and lots of critters.

Ant and Dec will return for another series of the hit ITV show, filmed in Australia.

Now, ITV has announced the start date for the new series and released a trailer.

I’m A Celebrity returns in November (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2024 start date

The 2024 series of I’m A Celebrity will begin on Sunday, November 17.

ITV has teased that this year Ant and Dec are “trading in their jungle jackets for lab coats, taking on the roles of mad scientists as they put the infamous Bushtucker Trials to the ultimate test”.

In a new 30-second trailer, Ant and Dec sport lab jackets as a range of critters including snakes and cockroaches are seen.

Other parts of the trailer suggests what the Bushtucker trials could feature this year, including slime and guts.

The trailer hinted at what’s to come in the Bushtucker trials (Credit: ITV)

A voiceover then says: “Putting fame to the test,” before confirming the start date.

So now with a start date confirmed, many fans are going to be wondering which famous faces are heading into the I’m A Celeb jungle.

ITV hasn’t confirmed who will head in, but rumours have been swirling around online.

Some of the names thrown into the mix include Oti Mabuse, GK Barry, Coleen Rooney and Alan Halsall.

Will Oti do the jungle? (Credit: Cover Images)

Recently, former contestant Jordan North hinted that Strictly star Oti is heading into the Aussie jungle.

On his BBC Radio 1 show, Jordan said: “I don’t have any official intel, but I’ve just looked at the list, and I reckon there’s a good few names on there that I can guarantee are going in.

I reckon there’s a good few names on there that I can guarantee are going in.

“Oti Mabuse I’m pretty sure of because I haven’t seen her for over a year but I just…

“I was working with her on Big Brother last year and I’m pretty sure.”

Guess we’ll have to wait and see!

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! starts Sunday, November 17 on ITV1 and ITVX.

