Former I’m A Celebrity and Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo has announced that she is now engaged!

The 30-year-old shared the happy news on Instagram earlier today (Sunday, October 27).

I’m A Celebrity star Georgia Toffolo engaged

Taking to Instagram this morning, Georgia revealed that her boyfriend, James Watt, popped the question while on their holiday in Greece.

In a post for her 1.8 million followers to see, Georgia shared eight snaps of herself and James cuddling.

In every snap, her new, enormous diamond engagement ring can be seen.

“James asked me to marry him,” she wrote.

“It really was the best moment of my life so far. I never knew I could feel happiness like this. The easiest, quickest yes to being your wife. @brewdogjames,” she then continued.

“Our love story is my favourite. How we managed to find each other out of billions of people out there will always be my greatest blessing. I love you forever and the magical life we’re building,” she then added.

Fans thrilled as Georgia Toffolo gets engaged

James commented on the snaps, sharing a series of love heart emojis.

Other fans were equally as overjoyed about the exciting news.

“Massive congratulations you’re such a beautiful soul and finally found your prince lots of love and memory-making to you both…can’t wait to see the wedding planning,” one fan commented.

“What lovely news!” Kate Thornton wrote.

“Over the moon for you xx,” Myleene Klass commented.

“This is the best news. I’m not at all surprised. Clearly meant to be. A HUGE congratulations you gorgeous pair,” another fan gushed.

Georgia and James

James and Georgia first began dating last summer after having been set up on a blind date by friends. James is one of the founders of Brewdog, a brewery and pub chain, which is now believed to be worth £1.5 billion.

Soon after, they embarked on a romantic trip to Mumbai together.

They regularly keep fans up to date with their going ons with Instagram posts.

Earlier this year, they announced that they were moving in together.

“Happiest when with YOU…which is encouraging as @brewdogjames just asked me to move in! We basically live together anyway but I’m excited to make it official,” she captioned a sweet snap of the pair.

