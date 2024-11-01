Boxer Tommy Fury reportedly pulled out of the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity just weeks before the 2024 launch. Now his replacement has seemingly been revealed.

Former Love Island contestant Tommy was expected to fly out to Australia next month. However, things have seemingly changed.

Now, reports claim a pop star and coach from The Voice may be heading into the jungle.

Boxer Tommy Fury reportedly has a rematch with KSI (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tommy Fury ‘pulls out’ of I’m A Celebrity 2024

Despite being in talks with ITV for months, The Sun claimed that Tommy has been offered a boxing rematch between him and KSI.

Following his publicised romance and split with Molly-Mae Hague, bosses were hoping Tommy would open up about their sudden break-up. He was previously engaged to Molly and shares a daughter, Bambi, with her.

“Bosses are surprised Tommy has chosen to pull out of I’m A Celebrity at this late stage as it would have been a great opportunity for him too,” a TV insider told the newspaper.

“Thankfully, the execs already had some great names waiting in the wings. So they’ll now be looking at which ones fit best into the line up already booked so they can deliver a truly great series.”

“With only weeks to go, bosses have lined up one of the most exciting casts in the show’s history,” they continued.

Danny Jones could head into the Aussie jungle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danny Jones on I’m A Celebrity

Now, The Sun claims that the show wants a big popstar to replace Tommy.

McFly star Danny Jones – also a coach on The Voice UK – will reportedly head into the jungle.

A source said: “As well as bringing some of the star appeal of the group with him, he’ll be supplying some serious guy candy for the campmates and viewers at home. All the McFly guys are gym fanatics and Danny in particular has a great physique – which he’s bound to show off in the jungle.

“He’ll be keeping up with the proud tradition of I’m A Celebrity hunks who’ve been on the show over the years including Owen Warner and Joel Dommett.”

They added: “And he’ll fill the jungle hunk gap left by Tommy Fury after he declined the opportunity earlier this month.”

ITV has said: “Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! are just speculation.”

ED! contacted ITV and Tommy’s reps for comment.

Tommy reportedly will not fly out to Australia next month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

I’m A Celebrity 2024 line-up rumours

While no names have been confirmed for I’m A Celeb, headlines have suggested Tulisa Contostavlos might also be flying to Australia.

The N-Dubz singer and former X Factor judge has allegedly turned down the show several times in the past.

“This year marks a decade since Tulisa left The X Factor. So she feels it’s the right time to step back into the TV spotlight,” a source told The Sun. “The positive reaction to the N-Dubz reunion tour has really boosted her confidence.”

Former X Factor judge Tulisa is reportedly heading into the jungle (Credit: Splashnews.com)

They continued: “Tulisa’s diverse career makes her a strong contender for I’m A Celebrity because she appeals to a wide audience.”

Other rumoured names for I’m A Celebrity 2024 include Oti Mabuse, Max Whitlock, and Coleen Rooney.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! starts Sunday, November 17 on ITV1 and ITVX.

