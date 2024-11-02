Maura Higgins could be set for a rumble in the I’m A Celebrity 2024 jungle as she’s joined in camp by her ex-boyfriend’s dad.

The Love Island star is believed to be on the line-up, replacing Tommy Fury, after it was leaked on Friday (November 1). Alongside Maura, Irish boxer Barry McGuigan is also reportedly set to appear.

And, it seems, the pair have some shared history…

I’m A Celebrity 2024: Maura’s jungle reunion

According to The Sun, Maura previously dated Barry’s son Shane. The romance happened back in 2018, after she met Shane – a boxing coach – while working as a ring girl. This was before she shot to fame on Love Island.

They got chatting and had instant chemistry so of course he asked her out.

At the time, insiders commented: “Maura has brains and beauty and she quickly caught Shane’s eye. They got chatting and had instant chemistry so of course he asked her out.

“At the time Maura lived in Ireland, and Shane was running his boxing gym in London, and she was travelling a lot for work so it wasn’t easy to pull off. There were no hard feelings when it ended. It turned out to be short-lived and the spark fizzled out.”

So how will Barry – a reported last-minute addition to the cast after Ally McCoist pulled out – cope with being dropped into the Australian jungle with his son’s ex?

The source added: “Maura and Shane have crossed paths since and have remained friends. No doubt he’ll be the one watching and cheering Maura on from the sidelines this time.”

ED! has contacted Maura’s reps for comment.

Maura and Pete Wicks

Maura is currently believed to be loved up with Strictly Come Dancing star Pete Wicks. The Love Island star recently poured cold water on the rumours, insisting they were just friends.

However, they were spotted kissing at the recent Pride of Britain Awards.

I’m A Celebrity 2024 kicks off on ITV1 on November 17.

