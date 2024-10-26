Bosses for I’m A Celebrity are reportedly now eyeing up Love Island star Maura Higgins after boxer Tommy Fury allegedly “pulled out.”

While no names have been 100 percent confirmed for the upcoming 2024 series, many names have begun floating around.

I’m A Celebrity bosses are interested in Love Island star Maura (Credit: Splashnews.com)

I’m A Celebrity bosses eye up Maura Higgins for 2024 series

As previously reported, Tommy seemingly pulled out weeks before this year’s launch due to being offered a boxing rematch between him and KSI.

Now, it seems I’m A Celebrity bosses are now interested in Maura to take his place.

Both Tommy and Maura rose to fame on ITV’s reality dating show Love Island during the same series. Despite showing interest in Tommy, he ended up forming a relationship with Molly-Mae Hague.

Earlier this year, after getting engaged and welcoming daughter Bambi, Molly and Tommy announced their split. While there were rumours of cheating, the reason for their separation hasn’t been confirmed. However, since leaving the show, Maura and Molly are best friends.

Tommy reportedly pulled out of I’m A Celebrity last minute (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“With Tommy Fury pulling out it gave show bosses the opportunity to look at other Love Island stars and Maura stood out as the perfect candidate,” a Jungle insider exclusively told The Sun.

“She’ll bringing a bit of glamour to the jungle and make a brilliant campmate because she’s got a great sense of humour and is bound to get on with everyone.”

They continued: “It’s shaping up to be a strong year for woman on I’m A Celebrity this year.”

I’m A Celebrity 2024 line-up rumours

With under a month until the show’s launch, many names are rumoured to be taking part.

N-Dubz singer and former X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos is said to be joining the lineup to help launch a comeback on television.

“This year marks a decade since Tulisa left The X Factor, so she feels it’s the right time to step back into the TV spotlight,” a source told The Sun.

“Tulisa’s diverse career makes her a strong contender for I’m A Celebrity because she appeals to a wide audience.”

Other rumoured names include Oti Mabuse, Max Whitlock, and Coleen Rooney.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! starts Sunday, November 17 on ITV1 and ITVX.

