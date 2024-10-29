Maura Higgins posing at the BAFTAs and Pete Wicks at event
Maura Higgins pours cold water on Pete Wicks romance rumours after ‘kiss’ photos

The pair have been linked for many weeks

By Rebecca Carter

Maura Higgins has broken her silence on the romance rumours surrounding herself and Pete Wicks.

The pair have sent many fans into a frenzy amid claims they were spotted kissing recently.

However now, Love Island star Maura, 33, has set the record straight and insisted they’re just friends.

Maura Higgins posing in black dress at the BAFTAs
Maura has insisted she and Pete are just friends (Credit: Cover Images)

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks

Speaking on Paul C Brunson’s podcast We Need To Talk, Maura opened up about the rumours surrounding them.

When asked if they were a thing, she said: “We’re friends. Do you know what’s so weird? We met very soon after me coming off Love Island and we just instantly clicked.

“Our humour is the same. It’s like that sick, dark humour. It’s very abusive. We abuse each other. Very nasty, it’s hilarious.”

She added: “We just get on very, very well. I adore him, he’s an amazing person.”

Pete Wicks posing at the BAFTAs
Rumours have surrounded Pete and Maura for weeks (Credit: Cover Images)

It comes after reports claimed that Maura and Pete were an item.

They recently attended the Pride of Britain Awards and sources alleged they were seen sharing a kiss at the afterparty.

We met very soon after me coming off Love Island and we just instantly clicked.

According to the MailOnline, a fan saw Maura “planting a kiss on Pete’s nose before the pair kissed on the lips”.

But this isn’t the only woman Strictly star Pete has been linked to in recent weeks. He also faced romance rumours with his professional dancing partner Jowita Przystal.

Jowita and Pete Strictly press photo
Jowita shut down rumours she and Pete are dating (Credit: BBC)

Pete and Jowita on Strictly

However, Jowita recently shut down any idea of a romance and insisted he’s like a “brother”.

“We have very good chemistry together as friends, we really get on well with each other. We have so much fun together,” she told OK! Magazine at the Pride of Britain Awards.

Jowita added: “But we’re very good friends, and I love him so much as a brother, and I think we’re going to stay friends for life, to be honest.”

