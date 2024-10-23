It’s the latest scandal to hit Strictly – the “love hexagon” currently raging with TOWIE lothario Pete Wicks well and truly at the centre of it all.

The rumour mill has been buzzing for weeks about Pete’s chemistry with Strictly partner Jowita Pryzstal. However, at the Pride of Britain Awards this week, he is said to have kissed Maura Higgins, thus confirming their rumoured relationship.

Except Strictly pro Kai Widdrington – newly single after his split from Nadiya Bychkova – was also seen cosying up to Maura at the same awards do, with Nadiya sharing in no uncertain terms on the red carpet that she’s no longer pals with Kai.

And all this comes before we’ve even reminded you that Maura also dated former show pro Giovanni Pernice, who was also linked to Jowita! Love triangles are so last year.

Grab a cuppa and settle in, as we dissect the latest show scandal…

Strictly: Pete Wicks and Jowita Pryzstal rumours

Before they were even announced as partners on Strictly 2024, romance rumours about Pete and Jowita were already swirling.

They were allegedly seen “kissing” during rehearsals and fans have been left convinced Pete is “falling in love” with Jowita. The Strictly pro even said she “loved” Pete when put on the spot on the red carpet this week.

So are they/aren’t they? Apparently not, as reports now suggest that Pete was spotted kissing rumoured girlfriend Maura Higgins on the lips at a party after the Pride of Britain awards.

Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins ‘confirm’ romance

Earlier this week, Pete Wicks and Love Island star Maura Higgins separately attended the Pride of Britain Awards. And it’s reported things took a cheeky turn during the afterparty, as the pair were spotted locking lips.

Reports have claimed Maura and Pete partied until 1am at the hotel’s Red Bar and are said to have made it clear that they were an item. According to MailOnline, a fan saw Maura “planting a kiss on Pete’s nose before the pair kissed on the lips”.

It came after she joined Pete and the Strictly boys on a night out earlier on in the month. On that night out, the pair were said to be so close they were pretty much “straddling each other“. They first sparked rumours they were dating last October, after putting on a cosy display at another London hotel.

But with the ladies’ man reportedly being heard to declare he was “single” at the Pride of Britain Awards, that perhaps leaves the way clear for Kai…

Kai Widdrington gets ‘handsy’ with Maura

MailOnline printed pictures this week appearing to show pro dancer Kai Widdrington being very flirty with Maura.

Kai and Maura’s “handsy” evening around a dinner table came hours before the Irish model was reportedly seen getting cosy with Pete at the Pride of Britain after-party.

It’s a never-ending conveyor belt of relationships and flings, which shows no sign of ending.

The paper claims Maura’s fondness for Kai may have been triggered by reports Pete has grown close to Jowita.

One insider claimed: “Kai and Maura getting close while she’s still got feelings for Pete, who is now infatuated with Jowita, just sums up Strictly right now.

“It’s a never-ending conveyor belt of relationships and flings, which shows no sign of ending.”

Kai and Nadiya Bychkova in shock split

One person who’s taken herself out of the hexagon, though, is Strictly pro Nadiya Bychkova.

She was with Kai Widdrington for two years before their shock split this summer. On the Pride of Britain red carpet, she was put on the spot about her feelings for Kai.

“We work together but we are not friends and that’s okay,” she told the Mirror.

Maura’s romance with Giovanni Pernice

But we’re not done with Maura just yet… The brunette beauty has history when it comes to Strictly pros. She dated former pro Giovanni Pernice over the summer of 2021.

The pair shared various PDAs and posted about their love on social media. However, it all came crashing down when they split and Giovanni said: “Great relationships with great people can come to a natural end. This has been the case for me recently.

“There was absolutely no wrongdoing and this should be the end of any speculation.”

Giovanni and Jowita rumoured to have been an item

Rounding out the hexagon is Giovanni and Jowita, who are rumoured to have dated early in 2023.

They were seen holding hands during a date night in London. Speaking to The Sun at the time, a source branded them Strictly’s “worst kept secret”.

“While they both kept insisting they were single, the pair’s chemistry was ridiculous — and they kept getting busted snogging in corridors. Crew even saw them kissing in the production office,” they said.

However, three months later, they’d called it quits, with a source saying it was a “shame” they couldn’t work it out.

With half the Strictly 2024 run still to come, we can’t help but feel the Strictly “love hexagon” has the potential to grow and grow…

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

