Strictly Come Dancing 2024 fans are convinced that one celebrity contestant is falling for one of the professional dancers…

But can you guess who?

Well, in a new sit down podcast with bestie Sam Thompson, this reality TV veteran has sent tongues wagging over whether he might actually be falling for his expert dance partner!

Fans have already pointed out the couple’s chemistry (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 fans predict love is in the air

It’s not much of a surprise that Pete Wicks has sent the rumour mill churning again over his relationship with Jowita Przystal, after fans already made their own chemistry predictions.

Chatting on his podcast, Staying Relevant, Pete gushed to co-host Sam: “Jowita is just – I could not have got a better partner.”

Sam then probed about Pete’s thoughts about the Strictly environment becoming an intense bubble, to which Pete replied: “I can’t sit here and go ‘she’s my [life]’. We don’t know each other that well. But what I do know is that she makes me feel good. And that is really important. And hopefully I make her feel good and that’s a really nice place to be. You know what I mean?”

Sam appeared to tear up as Pete continued: “She’s made this week as easy as possible for me. She’s up every morning. We’re there at [bleep] six AM every morning before the studio’s open and we’re [bleep] getting cold and dark and every morning I’m excited to go.”

Pete concluded: “So yeah, she’s great.”

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal rumours

Consequently, fans are amazed by Pete’s emotional comments, with many guessing he has the hots for Jowita. One said: “They gonna get married.” [sic]

Another penned: “Marry someone who talks about you like Pete talks about Jowita!”

A third commented: “Sounds like Pete is falling in love.”

A fourth agreed: “Well it’s looove in the the air between them. I can feel it through my phone. Hope they feel it to and become a couple.”

Pete and Jowita appear to have hit it off (Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

It comes after viewers predicted the pair would have chemistry off the back of reports that they had looked cosy at the NTAs together.

Awww!

