The Strictly launch show aired on BBC One tonight (September 14), with Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal sending temperatures soaring, just days after reports they looked cosy at the NTAs.

As Pete and Jowita were paired up for Strictly 2024, the hashtag on Twitter came alight with fans speculating over Pete’s intentions for the series and the evident “chemistry” between the pair.

In fact, some even commented that they reckon the Strictly curse will hit Pete and Jowita. So will it be a case of watch this space? Seems a lot of viewers think so…

Fans spotted the ‘chemistry’ between Pete Wicks and pro Jowita (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans spot ‘chemistry’ between Pete Wicks and partner Jowita

Step aside Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, there’s a new are-they-aren’t-they couple in town.

No sooner had TOWIE star Pete been paired with Jowita and Strictly fans were already gossiping on the hashtag. We dread to think what’ll happen when they dance their paso doble next Saturday night (September 21).

“Pete and Jowita will definitely be the Strictly curse couple,” predicted one viewer. “Pete and his partner are giving chemistry,” said another.

“I am SO here for Pete and Jowita OMG,” said another. “Pete and Jowita … deffo a vibe there,” another agreed.

Even Nikita Kuzmin commented on how good the pair look together (Credit: BBC)

‘The last thing on Pete’s mind is dancing’

Pete’s ladies’ man reputation preceded him, though. “Pete Wicks has got the best dance partner, he is loving life. She is a firecracker. Pete Wicks is definitely going to stick it on her.”

Another agreed and said: “The last thing on the mind of Pete Wicks is dancing, that’s for sure.”

Even pro dancer Nikita Kuzmin spotted some chemistry between the pair. After they were paired up, Pete and Jowita went to meet three of the other newly formed couples – one of whom was Nikita and Sam Quek.

As Pete and Jowita made their entrance, Nikita declared: “Oh, look at you two!”

Does Nikita know something we don’t?

As far as we know, they’re both single and ready to mingle, so will love strike on the Strictly 2024 dance floor? We’ll just have to wait and see!

