Shayne Ward favourite to win Strictly 2024 ahead of launch show

Former Corrie star Shayne Ward is already the bookie’s favourite to win ahead of tonight’s (September 13) Strictly 2024 launch.

The X Factor winner upon announcing he was joining the lineup stated he was “buzzing to see all of the sparkles and magic that is Strictly in real life.”

He added “I’m no stranger to live TV, but dancing Latin and Ballroom in front of millions is a whole new level. No promises on my dancing ability, but I will give it my best shot!”

Shayne is one of 15 celebs who has signed up for the 2024 series of Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Shayne Ward is already a Strictly favourite

According to Betway, Shayne is the current favorite to take home the glitterball trophy with his odds of winning standing at 7/2.

While he has yet to perform his first dance, his performing background seems to have a lot of faith in the public.

JLS star JB Gill and former Love Island contestant Tasha Ghouri are in second place with a joint 4/1.

Despite winning the Strictly Christmas special last year, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick comes in at third place with 11/2.

It’s bad news for DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles and opera singer Wynne Evans, however, as the pair are at the very bottom with 33/1.

Shayne admitted he had concerns before signing up to Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Shayne felt he ‘wasn’t good enough’ to do Strictly

During an appearance on Loose Women on Monday (September 9), Shayne admitted he had his own concerns about doing the show.

“I always felt in myself that I wasn’t good enough to do it. I don’t know why because we dance around and joke,” he told the panel.

The father-of-two also admitted that becoming a parent has impacted his mindset. “I dance with my children every day but I kind of feel now that I’ve got kids, I see everything through completely different eyes and a different perspective,” he added.

“Everything I do now, they’re at the pinnacle, so everything I do now is to show them what daddy can do and still does. Now that I’m doing the show, it’s like Willow, Reign I’m going to do this for you.”

Read now: The ‘richest’ Strictly 2024 contestant – from Nick Knowles and Tasha Ghouri to Shayne Ward

Additionally, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.