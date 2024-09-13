Strictly 2024 star Pete Wicks spotted looking ‘lovey dovey’ with pro dancer as they spark romance rumours

Pete Wicks was seen getting cosy with professional Strictly dancer Jowita Przystał at the NTAs on Wednesday night (September 11).

The former TOWIE star has signed up for Strictly this year and it seems he is already getting close to the cast.

Following his announcement on the lineup, Pete said: “Dancing live in front of the nation every Saturday? Absolutely terrifying.”

“But anyone who knows me knows I love a challenge and trying new things, so I’m genuinely looking forward to getting stuck in,” he continued.

Pete attended this year’s NTAs red carpet with Sam Tompkins (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Pete Wicks ‘lovey dovey’ with Strictly professional

Over the years, Pete’s love life has been well documented, previously dating Megan McKenna, Chloe Sims, and Ella Rae Wise.

On Wednesday, the heartthrob was spotted with Jowita in a corridor at London’s O2 Arena where the NTAs took place. According to an insider, they appeared very close.

“Pete was admiring Jowita outfits and told her she looked stunning. They were deep in conversation, and were both leaning in close. It got people talking and wondering if there might be a Strictly romance this year after all,” they revealed to MailOnline.

“There was a lot of affection between the pair. He was whispering in her ear which really made her smile.”

“At one point, Pete placed a protective hand on Jowita’s shoulder, it all looked very lovey dovey,” they added, mentioning that Pete and Jowita had “clearly formed a very close bond during their time on Strictly”.

ED has contacted Pete and Jowita’s reps for comment.

Jowita and Pete have allegedly formed close (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I never thought I’d be enough’

Earlier this month, Pete released his book, Never Enough: My Words Unfiltered.

During an appearance at an In Conversation With event, which was hosted by Vicky Pattison, Pete explained the meaning behind his first-ever tattoo.

“The first tattoo I ever got was Never Enough because I never thought I’d be enough,” he told the audience.

“That’s where the title came from… I’d just like people to go away [from reading the book] knowing that they are enough,” Pete continued.

Writing the book was therapeutic for Pete, revealing it allowed him to explore his past as well as family relationships.

“The most important person to me when writing this book was my mum. There were things in there that I hadn’t even told her which were really healing for our relationship,” he said.

The Strictly 2024 launch show will air on Saturday, September 14, from 7.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

