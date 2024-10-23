Strictly star Pete Wicks is reportedly dating Maura Higgins – and it seems pro dancer partner Jowita Przystal won’t be too happy about it.

Pete is one of many famous faces taking part in this year’s Strictly series. Partnered with Jowita, the pair have got plenty of people talking, with rumours swirling that the pair are dating.

However, it’s now been claimed that Maura Huggins has now caught Pete’s eye – something that will be a “fresh blow” for Jowita.

Pete and Jowita have got tongues wagging (Credit: BBC)

Pete Wicks and Maura Huggins ‘dating’

Earlier this week, Pete and Love Island star Maura Higgins attended the Pride of Britain awards. But it’s been reported that things took a cheeky turn during the afterparty, as the pair were spotted locking lips.

Reports have claimed Maura and Pete partied until 1am at the hotel’s Red Bar and are said to have made it clear that they were an item.

According to MailOnline, a fan saw Maura “planting a kiss on Pete’s nose before the pair kissed on the lips”.

Pete was spotted kissing Maura, apparently (Credit: ITV)

Jowita on Pete Wicks and Maura Huggins ‘romance’

However, the news of Pete and Maura will be a “fresh blow” for his dance partner Jowita according to friends, as she has grown “closer and closer” to Pete.

A source told MailOnline: “It is fair to say that Jowita has a special place for Pete in her heart. She is really fond of him. She finds him so funny and they have so much fun together.”

They added: “She is only too aware of the scrutiny they are under each week and hoped that more would come after their time on the show.”

ED! has contacted representatives for comment.

Pete and Jowita on Strictly

Pete and Jowita got tongues wagging since their first steamy Strictly performance.

What’s more, even judge Shirley Ballas recently hinted that she knows one Strictly 2024 couple are getting rather close both on the dance floor, and off.

And before Pete’s partnership with Jowita was even revealed, the pair were seen looking cosy at a glitzy awards bash.

“Pete was admiring Jowita’s outfits and told her she looked stunning,” a source at the NTAs told MailOnline. “They were deep in conversation, and were both leaning in close. It got people talking and wondering if there might be a Strictly romance this year after all.”

