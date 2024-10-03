Shirley Ballas drops big hint of Strictly romance between pair as she declares ‘it makes the world go round’

Shirley Ballas has teased that a Strictly Come Dancing 2024 romance is happening behind the scenes…

The brand new series kicked off this month – with the likes of Nick Knowles and Tasha Ghouri taking to the dance floor. And already, it’s been reported that some of the 2024 cast are dating…

But according to show judge Shirley, it seems that there might be some truth to the rumours after all…

Shirley has hinted at a Strictly 2024 romance (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Ballas teases Strictly 2024 romance

In a new interview, Shirley appeared to hint that she knows one Strictly 2024 couple are getting rather close both on the dance floor and off.

“I think you’ll guess who’s got the chemistry going on. And that’s what makes their performance kind of special,” Shirley told the Mirror.

She added: “We won’t mention any names, but there’s always some chemistry going on, you know. It makes the world go around.”

Pete and Jowita have got plenty of tongues wagging (Credit: BBC)

Pete and Jowita on Strictly 2024

Although not naming any of the famous faces, Shirley previously shared her shock over Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał’s sizzling chemistry on the dance floor.

Last week, on the show, Shirley described their connection as “too hot to handle”. What’s more, during their first routine, Pete and Jowita got tongues wagging with what some thought was a near-kiss.

Since then, gushing social media posts and cutesy TV appearances have only served to intensify the speculation that the pair are dating.

Pete and Jowita dating rumours

Before Pete’s partnership with Jowita was even revealed, the pair were seen looking cosy at a glitzy awards bash.

“Pete was admiring Jowita’s outfits and told her she looked stunning,” a source at the NTAs told MailOnline. “They were deep in conversation, and were both leaning in close. It got people talking and wondering if there might be a Strictly romance this year after all.”

They then added: “There was a lot of affection between the pair. He was whispering in her ear which really made her smile. At one point, Pete placed a protective hand on Jowita’s shoulder, it all looked very lovey-dovey.”

