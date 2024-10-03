Strictly 2024 star Nick Knowles has spoken out following his ‘gaffe’ on It Takes Two earlier this week.

The TV favourite is one of many famous faces taking part in this year’s series of the glitzy BBC One show. And on Wednesday (October 2) Nick and partner Luba Mushtuk appeared on the spin-off show It Takes Two.

But it seems his comments ruffled a few feathers. So much so, that Nick has since been forced to address the “elephant” in the room.

Nick and Luba appeared on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024 Nick Knowles reveals dance for this week

While appearing on It Takes Two this week, Nick gave fans a sneak peek at what to expect from this week’s show, which is Movie Week.

He told fans that he and Luba were dancing a Charleston to Rain on the Roof from the flick Paddington 2.

However, some people were quick to call out Nick over his ‘gaffe’. According to some people, that song is originally from a smash hit musical, not a movie. And the following day, Nick himself addressed his comments via a video on social media.

Nick appeared on ITT last night (Credit: BBC)

Nick forced to address ‘elephant’ in the room

Talking from the back of a car, Nick told fans: “I thought I’d address the small elephant in the room.

“When I appeared on It Takes Two I said the song we are dancing to is from Paddington 2, ‘can you hear the rain on the roof.’

“And of course, the musical theatre people amongst you, will know that that song is originally from Follies by Stephen Sondheim.”

Nick then went on to explain: “Now the reason I said it was from Paddington 2, is because it is movie week on Strictly. And as such, I was asked what movie are you performing? So I was saying this particular track at the end of Paddington 2.”

It comes after Nick made an epic comeback to the dance floor last weekend, after suffering a shoulder injury. The DIY SOS star, 62, injured himself whilst changing a car tyre, sparking fears over his future on the show.

However, Nick underwent treatment as well as assessments and managed to dance on Saturday’s live show (September 28).

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Read more: Strictly 2024 star Wynne Evans ‘finds love again’ after end of 16-year marriage left him feeling ‘suicidal’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.