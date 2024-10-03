Strictly 2024 star Wynne Evans ‘finds love again’ after end of 16-year marriage left him feeling ‘suicidal’

Strictly star Wynne Evans has reportedly found love again following the breakdown of his 16-year marriage.

The Go Compare star, 52, split from his ex-wife Tanwen in 2016. They had married in 1999. He previously said he struggled with his mental health after the breakup.

Now, years on, Wynne has a new love in his life it seems.

Wynne Evans has apparently found love again! (Credit: BBC)

Wynne Evans partner

The opera singer is reportedly dating events manager and fitness fan Liz Brookes, 50.

A source has told The Sun: “Wynne and Liz met at an event and are taking things slow, but he’s excited about where the relationship might go. He is in a much better place now than when his marriage ended.

“It’s like night and day — and he is so happy.”

Wynne admitted feeling ‘suicidal’ during the breakdown of his marriage (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Wynne’s marriage breakdown

Wynne previously opened up about his struggles after his marriage breakdown.

He told Wales Online: “I was doing a daily radio show where the feel of it is upbeat and keeping people in a good mood and cheering up the nation.

He is in a much better place now than when his marriage ended.

“The strapline of my show is, ‘cheering Wales up by one o’clock’, but I was going through the worst depression, clinical depression. I would think about [suicide], I would try and action it… I couldn’t see a way out; I couldn’t see a way of ever being happy again.”

He added: “I was feeling suicidal, and it was terrible. I just thought, I’m either going to do something terrible or I need to go and see a proper psychiatrist.”

Thankfully, Wynne seems to be in a happier place in his life now.

Wynne is currently on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Wynne on Strictly

The star is currently featuring on Strictly Come Dancing. He’s dancing with pro Katya Jones.

Before his Strictly stint, Wynne underwent an incredible weight loss journey. He said he dropped more than seven stone after hitting “rock bottom”.

Wynne made a series of lifestyle changes, including in his diet and fitness.

Catch Wynne on Strictly this Saturday (October 5) from 6.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

