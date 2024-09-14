This year’s Strictly Come Dancing will see broadcaster and TV personality Wynne Evans compete for the glitter ball trophy.

Opera singer Wynne, 52, has been best known to telly fans as the Go Compare advert tenor for more than 15 years.

But as well as becoming one of British TV’s most recognisable ad characters, Wynne has also topped the UK classical charts as a recording artist twice.

Wynne Evans has said he hopes to make Wales proud as he takes part in Strictly Come Dancing 2024 (Credit: YouTube)

He’s performed at most of the major opera houses around the world, and has appeared more than 200 times at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Wynne also enjoyed success as a BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio 3 and Classic FM presenter.

The Welsh star played down his chances of success on the BBC One dance floor – but promises to give his all.

Unbelievably, Wynne Evans’ Go Compare moustache wasn’t actually real facial fluff (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He said: “I am honestly still pinching myself, a portly balding opera singer, me, taking part in Strictly Come Dancing?!

“I’m not entirely sure how I’ll get along, if all else fails I’ll just have to learn the art of distraction. What I do know is I will give it my all and aim to make Wales proud. I’m definitely going to try and combine my love of Opera into one of my routines.

“Plus, after winning Celebrity MasterChef last year, maybe the route to the judges’ hearts will be through their stomachs!”

Wynne Evans on winning Celebrity MasterChef

Between the enduring appeal of being the Go Compare opera bloke and his run on Strictly 2024, Wynne’s Celebrity MasterChef victory may be his most acclaimed TV achievement.

He went up against other culinary reality show contestants such as Dave Benson Phillips, Sam Fox, James Buckley, Dianne Buswell, Terry Christian, Dani Dyer and Mica from Gogglebox to win the 2023 series.

The Celebrity MasterChef triumph meant a lot to Wynne. He reflected afterwards: “When they gave me the trophy – I’ll just get melancholy for a moment, right – I remember thinking, six years ago I was contemplating… well, I tried to take my own life and now look at me. I’m standing here in a studio with the MasterChef trophy. It was a really poignant moment for me.”

A Wynne wins situation (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly star Wynne Evans’ ex-wife and their kids

According to reports, Carmarthen-born Wynne married Tanwen Evans in 1999. They share two children named Ismay and Taliesin.

However, Wynne and Tanwen’s marriage ended in 2016. Wynne has spoken in several interviews about how he went on to suffer with anxiety and depression.

Reported by WalesOnline in 2023, Wynne has previously addressed contemplating taking his own life after his marriage came to an end.

Wynne also recalled: “I was doing a daily radio show where the feel of it is upbeat and keeping people in a good mood and cheering up the nation,” he said. “The strapline of my show is, ‘cheering Wales up by one o’clock’, but I was going through the worst depression, clinical depression. I would think about [suicide], I would try and action it… I couldn’t see a way out; I couldn’t see a way of ever being happy again.”

He’s also said how he reached his heaviest weight of 23 and a half stone following the split, having detailed how food had always been a source of comfort since childhood.

Wynne Evans has lost a lot of weight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mental health challenges

However, Wynne decided he needed help. He has recalled feeling much better “practically instantly” after consultations and medication.

He likened his experience, earlier this year, to grief, but noted: “You can’t grieve for somebody that’s still there. So it really affected my mental health, my confidence and my ego – it totally changed me as a person.”

Wynne went on: “It made me very aware of being alone. And even though I was only 46 I had this irrational fear of dying on my own. I had very dark thoughts and very dark days where I would contemplate all sorts of terrible things.

“I think it’s obvious what I’m saying, but I don’t want to say it because some people find it distressing. I’m fine to talk about it now, but at that time nothing would help me.”

He’s also spoken about reframing challenges.

My anxiety and my mental health is my superpower.

“My anxiety and my mental health is my superpower,” he said.

“Thanks to anxiety I know exactly what to do when things go wrong, because I’ve already thought about it a thousand times. So I think it’s a strength and when you see it in other people you’re able to help them as well.”

Wynne Evans’ weight loss

In May of this year, Wynne revealed his stunning weight loss after he dropped more than seven stone since hitting “rock bottom”.

He’d made lifestyle and diet changes, including cutting out cheese and carbs. But he’s also been using a Peloton bike and treadmill, and running every day.

Wynne Evans has been open about his struggles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Talking is important, but the most important thing for me is just running. So if I’m at home and feeling a bit down I do 20 minutes on the treadmill and it’s the best way to make myself feel brighter,” he said.

“It’s like singing, which also releases endorphins in the body.”

Training for the dance floor and performing a new routine every weekend should really keep Wynne energised then!

Strictly Come Dancing starts on Saturday September 14 at 7.20pm on BBC One.

