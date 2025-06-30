Coronation Street star Sonia Ibrahim has given birth to a baby boy and has also revealed his adorable name in a new post.

The star has taken to social media to update her followers on the birth of her son, Carter.

Followers and co-stars then rushed to the comments section to give their love to the mother and son.

She’s name her son Carter (Credit: Shutterstock)

Coronation Street star Sonia Ibrahim gives birth to son Carter

Coronation Street fans might recognise Sonia for playing the role of Mel Maguire between 2016-2017. She worked in Nathan Curtis’ tanning salon and was involved in the Bethany Platt grooming storyline.

She’s also best known for appearing in Waterloo Road as Jamilah Omar, and in Hollyoaks as Kat Omari.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday (June 28), the actress shared a black and white photo of herself cradling her newborn son.

She captioned the post: “Sunday 22nd June at 10:26pm my life became complete. My beautiful boy Carter Benjamin Machin arrived, 7lbs of pure perfection. You are loved more than you will ever know little man.”

In the post, she then tagged her partner Arron in the photo, with the pair welcoming their new child into the world.

Her fellow TV co-stars have congratulated her (Credit: Shutterstock)

Sonia Ibrahim congratulated by co-stars on arrival of newborn son

With Sonia announcing the news of her son’s birth, her TV co-stars have shared their joy for the family.

Rachel Leskovac commented: “Awww congratulations darling. So happy for you all – welcome to the world little angel xxx”

Waterloo Road star Angela Griffin also wrote: “What joy!!!! Congratulations to you and your gorgeous family. Sending loads of love xxx”

Katie Griffiths who also starred in the BBC drama shared: “Just beautiful! Sending love xx”

Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox said: “Ohhhhhh congratulations.”

And, Coronation Street and Bethany Platt actress Lucy Fallon beamed: “Gorgeous, congratulations xxxxx”

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

