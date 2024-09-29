Strictly fans are predicting a love story for Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal following their performance last night.

The pair have sparked romance rumours during their time on the show thanks to their chemistry.

But after Saturday night’s performance (September 28), Pete and Jowita have sent fans into a frenzy following a ‘near-kiss’ moment.

Fans gushed over Jowita and Pete’s chemistry (Credit: BBC)

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal on Strictly

Last night’s Strictly Come Dancing saw Pete and Jowita dance an American Smooth to I Had Some Help by Post Malone and Morgan Wallen.

At the end of the routine, Pete and Jowita looked very close to each other and some viewers even speculated whether they had kissed!

Jowita is seen leaning into Pete before they face away from the camera.

The steamy performance sent fans into a frenzy, and many are predicting that the pair could end up in a romance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

One person said: “There’s definitely more than just dancing between them two that’s for sure.”

Another wrote: “Can’t lie I’m very here for Pete and Jowita falling in love and getting married.”

Another commented: “What a gorgeous couple. A love story ready to unfold.”

Someone else added: “If Pete and Jowita aren’t madly in love by the end of the season I will lose my [bleep].”

Meanwhile, a fourth tweeted: “Pete and Jowita almost kissing?!?! Obsessed with the leap and Pete can handle Jowita well with lifts, very stiff but a solid effort from Pete!”

Fans predict a romance between Jowita and Pete (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Pete and Jowita

During a recent podcast interview, former TOWIE star Pete made some gushing comments about Jowita.

He said on his Staying Relevant podcast with Sam Thompson: “Jowita is just – I could not have got a better partner.

“I can’t sit here and go ‘she’s my [life]’. We don’t know each other that well. But what I do know is that she makes me feel good. And that is really important. And hopefully I make her feel good and that’s a really nice place to be. You know what I mean?”

The Strictly results show will air tonight (September 29) from 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

