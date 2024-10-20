Star of Strictly Pete Wicks has fans of the hit BBC show wishing he’d shave all his long, luscious hair off after discovering a snapshot of him with a shaved head.

The 36-year-old reality star is currently competing on Strictly alongside Jowita Przystal. Despite zero dance experience previously, the former TOWIE cast member has been winning over viewers week by week.

Pete is currently competing on Strictly with Jowita (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Pete Wicks stuns with shaved head

Another thing that has caught Strictly fans’ eyes is a throwback shot of Pete they have discovered via his Instagram page.

For many years, his trademark look has consisted of long dark hair and a completely inked body. However, in an upload from October 2015, Pete can be seen with a buzz cut and seemingly only one tattoo on his chest.

“Little #TBT to before the hair…must be 5/6 years ago! #Skinhead #TOWIE,” he wrote in his caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Wicks (@p_wicks01)

‘Prefer this look’

Gazing directly at the camera lens in a low-cut jumper, Pete proved he still had the model looks even back then.

That said, fans are now begging for Pete to cut his long locks and return to a buzz cut.

Fans express their love for Pete’s buzz cut (Credit: ITV)

“Wow! I like the long hair but the shaved look is fab too!” one user wrote in the comments section.

“Hubba hubba prefer this look, please shave it,” another person shared.

“Certainly prefer your hair like this. Your features show more and amazing xxx,” a third remarked.

“Actually prefer it! Lovely eyes. Long hair suits you but the shaved look is fab,” a fourth commented.

“Shave it off again,” a fifth begged, a comment that was well-liked by Pete’s fans.

“Wow! So much better. Do it again!” a sixth user expressed. “I would shave it off again – do it for charity. Go Pete,” urged another.

If you want to get all the latest Strictly news, head to our dedicated Facebook fan page HERE.

Read more: Strictly fans convinced Pete Wicks is ‘falling in love’ with Jowita Przystal after gushing comments

The Strictly results show airs Sunday nights on BBC One at 7.20pm.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.