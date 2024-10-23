The latest Strictly Come Dancing news has seen one of the stars of its Christmas special – Rochelle Humes – reveal she almost didn’t make it onto the ballroom floor.

Rochelle, married to JLS star Marvin Humes, appeared alongside Ian Waite back in 2013.

However, nerves meant she almost didn’t make it onto the floor to perform her sizzling salsa.

Strictly news: Rochelle definitely won’t appear again!

In a new interview, Rochelle admitted that she felt so panicked before the show was recorded that she almost pulled out of appearing.

In fact, it was only after she rung Marvin and asked him if their BBC “friends” would “hate her” for ditching the show that she decided to put on her dancing shoes.

Do you think they’ll hate me, our friends at the BBC, if I say that I don’t feel well?

Speaking to The Sun, Rochelle explained how, following her appearance on the Christmas special, she definitely won’t be signing up for the main show.

“There’s not much that makes me nervous but I felt like I was going to throw up,” she explained.

‘I felt like I was going to be violently sick’

Rochelle then added: “I literally called Marv from the dressing room like: ‘Do you think they’ll hate me, our friends at the BBC, if I say that I don’t feel well?’

“I love the show, I’ve grown up with it in the house and I’m a big fan, so to be there and really not be very good, it’s not natural to me. I just felt like I was going to be violently sick,” she concluded.

Sadly Rochelle didn’t lift the Strictly Glitterball the year she took part in the Christmas special. That honour went to comic Rufus Hound and his dance partner Flavia Cacace.

