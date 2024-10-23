Arlene Phillips has dropped a huge hint that she’s heading back to Strictly Come Dancing – 16 years after her shock exit.

Arlene appeared as a judge on the glitzy BBC One show way back in 2004, and became a hit with fans. However, in 2008 her contract was not renewed – and her spot went to Alesha Dixon.

But now, over 15 years later and Arlene has teased a potential comeback to the show.

Arlene Phillips drops hint she’s returning to Strictly

Appearing at the Pride Of Britain awards earlier this week, Arlene dropped a big hint that she could make a comeback to Strictly.

“I’ve been filming something today, which will be coming out soon and is hilarious. It’s something to do with dancing,” she told The Sun.

When quizzed if she has any plans for a Strictly return, Arlene then teased: “Maybe a little chat…”

Arlene Phillips on Strictly exit

Arlene was replaced on Strictly by Alesha Dixon – who won the show in 2007. When Arlene was replaced by Alesha, who was 30 at the time, there were a lot of allegations associated with ageism. Alesha at the time also faced backlash.

Amid suggestions Arlene’s age – she was 65 at the time – may have been a factor, she reflected: “I no longer had a place on Strictly, but no agent, no one, to deal with it [her agent died the day before her axe]. It was a really awful moment. I loved Strictly.”

She added to The Times in 2022: “I have no answers as to why and I wasn’t really strong enough to find the answers. You know, I didn’t have it inside me. It was so unexpected. There was no warning, no discussion. Nothing. There were never any conversations.”

Meanwhile in July this year, Arlene told the Mirror that she had “accepted but not forgiven” the show.

“Yes, I have moved on. I suppose it is something to rejoice, and I can always remind myself, I was there at the pilot, when nobody ever thought this show was going to be a show,” she continued.

