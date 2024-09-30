Strictly star Pete Wicks has been busy living up to his ladies’ man reputation this weekend.

Pete and his partner Jowita Pryzstal danced the American smooth on Saturday night (September 28) and set tongues wagging with what some thought was a near-kiss.

However, the following night, the Strictly Come Dancing lothario was out on the town and in the arms of another woman. And one onlooker revealed that, at one point, they were pretty much “straddling each other”.

What will Jowita say?

Pete Wicks and pro partner Jowita Pryzstal appeared to almost kiss on Saturday night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Pete Wicks cosies up to ‘girlfriend’

Fresh from dancing with Jowita on Saturday night, Pete was out on the town with his Strictly pals.

Jowita was nowhere to be seen as Pete enjoyed what looked to be a boys’ night with Wynne Evans, Jamie Borthwick and eliminated Tom Dean. However, the gang were joined by the gorgeous Maura Higgins.

Maura and Pete have been linked previously. They were first seen together in October 2023, putting on a cosy display on a night out as they were pictured taking selfies in the corner of a room at the Grosvenor House Hotel.

Most recently, the pair sparked romance rumours last month when they were pictured kissing outside a London hotel. However, Maura poked fun at the rumours when she supported Pete on his Staying Relevant podcast tour with bestie Sam Thompson.

At the time, Maura donned a personalised T-shirt showing a picture of the kiss. It was accompanied by the words “We can’t be friends” written in capital letters across her chest.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, they put on a very flirty display at a London pub on Sunday night (September 29).

Pete and Maura were reported to be dating before he signed up for the show (Credit: Splash News)

‘They were all over each other’

Fresh from his near-kiss with Jowita, Pete was back in Maura’s arms. It came as they enjoyed a night out at The Ship in Wandsworth.

An onlooker alleged that the pair were inseparable. They said they were whispering in each other’s ears and even interlocking legs as they enjoyed a drink alongside Pete’s Strictly pals.

At one point they were basically straddling each other and didn’t seem to care at all that people could see them.

The source claimed: “They were all over each other. I was surprised to see them looking so close because I thought he had real chemistry with Jowita. At one point they were basically straddling each other and didn’t seem to care at all that people could see them.”

He added: “You’d think Pete would be more concerned about Tom [Dean] given he’d just been given the boot on Strictly. But he only had eyes for Maura all night!”

Pete Wicks has been linked to his Strictly partner in recent weeks (Credit: BBC)

Maura and Pete’s relationship histories

Pete was last linked to EastEnders star Danielle Harold, when she was in the jungle with Pete’s pal Sam Thompson and Pete flew over to support him. Danielle shut down the rumours, though.

Maura, meanwhile, was romancing Giovanni Pernice ahead of their split in October 2021. In October 2022, she was then seen snogging Joey Essex at the Pride of Britain Awards.

Most recently she was dating Bobby Holland Hanton. However, they broke up in March.

ED! has contacted reps for Pete and Maura for comment.

