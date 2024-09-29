Tom Dean has become the first celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing during tonight’s results show.

This weekend saw the couples take to the dance floor for the second time. However, it was the first vote off tonight.

Tom, 24, and Nadiya Bychkova faced the dance-off against Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones. But the judges chose to send Tom home.

The first dance-off took place this weekend (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Tom Dean leaves Strictly

Both couples performed their routines again. Tom and Nadiya danced the Cha Cha to Boogie Wonderland by Earth.

Meanwhile, Toyah and Neil performed their Jive to Nutbush City Limits by Ike & Tina Turner.

After the performances, the judges gave their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Toyah and Neil while Motsi Mabuse saved Toyah and Neil also. Anton Du Beke went with the same decision.

Tom and Nadiya have left Strictly (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Head judge Shirley Ballas then had the deciding vote and chose to save Toyah and Neil too.

When asked about his time on the show, Tom said: “I’ve had the best time the last few weeks and getting to work with Nadiya has been incredible. I wish I could have gone further and done more dances.

“I’ve had the most fun and I wish we could keep going longer and longer. We’ll still go out for loads of brunches I’m sure.”

Nadiya gushed: “To get to know him, he’s not just a three-time Olympic champion he’s a true gentleman and he taught me how to work really hard and how to put everything in.

“And you know what? On this programme, sometimes to win, you don’t need to win, and that’s how I feel this year.”

Viewers were gutted to see Tom and Nadiya go (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Viewers shared their thoughts on the results, with many divided on X.

One person said: “Absolutely fuming. There was no jive in that dance. It’s ridiculous that they saved Toyah over Tom.”

Another added: “There’s no way on earth Tom deserved to be first out. And poor Nadiya too. I’m usually able to pick first out but this was a shock. Wrong choice by the judges.”

Someone else wrote: “Wow I’m quite shocked such a shame to not see more of Tom and Nadiya.”

However, one tweeted: “Good result. That was a Tina Turner song and Toyah gave the dance a touch of Tina. I’m glad she’s got another chance.”

