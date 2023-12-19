Danielle Harold shuts down Pete Wicks romance rumours: ‘We’re good friends’

I’m A Celeb campmate Danielle Harold addressed reports about her and Pete Wicks‘ rumoured romance on Loose Women today (Tuesday December 19).

Danielle, 31, was the focus of tabloid claims after she left the ITV jungle reality show earlier this month.

The ex-EastEnders actress reportedly looked “incredibly cosy” with reality show cast member Pete as they visited a Queensland bar with other I’m A Celebrity contestants.

An unnamed source at the time also told The Sun that Danielle “jumped on Pete’s back at one point.” They are also said to have posed for pictures together as well.

Danielle Harold addressed Pete Wicks rumours on Loose Women today (Credit: YouTube)

Danielle Harold and Pete Wicks news

Lola Pearce-Brown star Danielle has previously said about Pete: “I know Pete from outside [I’m A Celebrity]. Me and Sam [Thompson] are incredibly close. I said to him that Pete and my mum were going to get on like an absolute house on fire.”

And today, she told the Loose Women panel and viewers she and Pete are entertained by the speculation about them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Wicks (@p_wicks01)

She said: “We’ve been laughing so much. No, we’ve been laughing so much – bless him.

Me and Pete are just good friends.

“We come out [of the jungle] and you go out with all the friends and family. But me and Pete are just good friends. Have been for years, but we’ve been having a good giggle about it.”

Danielle Harold: ‘We’ve been having a good giggle’ (Credit: ITV)

Speaking on the podcast Staying Relevant, Pete recently said: “I just want to point out that I didn’t [blank] anyone’s wife.”

Sam meanwhile chipped in with: “Pete got linked to every single person out there. He got linked to Sarah – Nick’s [Pickard] girlfriend. He got linked to Danielle, he got linked to my girlfriend Zara [McDermott], and he got linked to Rochelle [Humes] at one point. I don’t think there were anymore women out there to get linked to.”

Pete added: “Genuinely, Sam could not be more loved and all that seems to have happened is that I am hated.”

Read more: Danielle Harold and Pete Wicks have ‘mutual attraction’ as pair ‘make beautiful couple’, body language expert claims

Loose Women airs on ITV and ITVX on weekdays at 12.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.