I’m A Celeb star Danielle Harold spotted getting close and cuddling Pete Wicks at a party

I’m A Celeb star Danielle Harold sparked romance rumours with Sam Thompson’s pal, Pete Wicks, after leaving the jungle.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, Danielle, 31, and Pete, 35, were photographed at Cali Beach in Surfers Paradise in Queensland. An onlooker told the tabloid that Danielle and Pete were “incredibly cosy.”

They were cuddling a lot and were very tactile. They acted like a couple.

Danielle Harold and Pete Wicks were getting close

While the source added that Danielle seemed very happy with Pete, they even said she “jumped on his back at one point.”As well as that they posed for pictures together, too.

The EastEnders star became the fifth campmate to be voted out from the jungle last week.

Danielle Harold was pictured cosying up with Pete Wicks (Credit: Lorraine)

Danielle was asked about her relationship with Pete, to which she replied: “I know Pete from outside. Me and Sam are incredibly close. I said to him that Pete and my mum were going to get on like an absolute house on fire.”

Marvin Humes and Rochelle Humes, Fred Sirieix and his partner Fruitcake and Frankie Dettori and his wife Catherine were present at the party.

The campmates hired a private area in the club and Fred was pictured taking out trays of shots. According to The Mirror, everyone was in “high spirits and partying.”

The source added: “The drinks were flowing. It was great for everyone to get together and celebrate in luxury after everything that they had been through in the jungle.”

Sam Thompson got on well with Danielle

Danielle’s friendship with campmate and Made In Chelsea star Sam is something she’s been vocal about ever since she left the jungle.

She told The Mirror: “Sam was the first person that I spotted in the helicopter place when we did the tower trial [Pole Position] at the beginning. And we just clicked instantly.”

Danielle then Padmitted she got close with Sam Thompson (Credit: ITVX)

However, she added: “Sam is just my new brother. He is only calm when he’s sleeping. He has a little cheeky nap. We laugh. I say oh you’re at 80 percent and then he’s like NAP and then ten minutes later he’s charged up to 100 per cent. Then he’s like a little bunny rabbit running around,” she then added.

She then continued: “He’s a superstar. If you’re dipping you haven’t got a choice. He’s there for you just charging you up again. He’s a superduper bloke. You don’t go in thinking you’ll be making crazy friendships and I truly have made friends with everyone in there to have 12 best mates. It’s just incredible.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity final: Nigel Farage next star eliminated and finishes in third place as angry fans claim ‘it’s a fix’

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then share your thoughts.