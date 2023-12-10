I’m A Celebrity final: Nigel Farage next star eliminated and finishes in third place as angry fans claim ‘it’s a fix’

The all-boy final of I’m A Celebrity saw Ant and Dec announce the star finishing in third place tonight (December 10).

Tony Bellew, Sam Thompson and Nigel Farage were the last three standing.

“I’m a finalist on I’m A Celeb!” Sam screamed in the Bush Telegraph before the trio took on their last-ever Bushtucker Trial and enjoyed their last supper, before Ant and Dec came into camp to break the news.

Sam was the bookies’ favourite to win the show going into the bumper episode, but is their prediction on course for being correct?

I’m A Celebrity final: Ant and Dec announce third placed campmate

Nigel Farage won’t be the 2023 King of the Jungle as his name was first to be called by the Geordie presenters tonight.

That means that Sam Thompson and Tony Bellew are left in the jungle to battle it out for the coveted reality crown.

Fans were quick to react to the elimination on social media, taking to Twitter to share their views.

One said: “Thank god for that.” Another then added: “Phew !!!! The final two are absolutely bang on!!!” A third then commented: “Nigel 3rd! Same as Matt Hancock last year.” Another said: “Well done UK, the right person went.”

However, not everyone felt the same, with many calling the result a “fix”. One viewer commented: “Fix.” Another then agreed and said: “Nigel out. 100% fix.” A third said: “What an absolute fix on @Nigel_Farage coming 3rd! ITV needs to release the data to prove otherwise!”

