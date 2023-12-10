No matter who is crowned I’m A Celebrity 2023 King of the Jungle this evening, the series’ ‘real winners’ have been Danielle Harold, Marvin Humes, and Sam Thompson.

That’s the view of brand and culture expert Nick Ede, who reckons the trio will soon be rolling in it after their appearances on the ITV jungle reality show.

Nick believes work will also be rolling in in the near future for the three campmates. And their success could see them land a million quid each!

Will I’m A Celebrity 2023 viewers crown Sam Thompson as their King? (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity 2023 post-series predictions

Asked about which contestant could stand to do well off the back of IAC, Nick exclusively told ED!: “I think the winners from this financially will be Danielle, Marvin and Sam.

‘They are all really likeable and I think that brands and advertisers will be looking to maximise on their popularity.”

I can see them making a cool million each.

Regarding their potential future earnings, Nick went on: “I can see them making a cool million each. Danielle could land a lead role in a TV show. Sam could get more podcasts, social media deals and presenting gigs and maybe even his own spin-off reality show with his partner like Sam and Billie Faiers have done on ITV2.

“Marvin meanwhile loves to DJ. So I can see him selling out clubs and also perhaps even creating a fitness business after showing off his impressive abs!”

Marvin Humes was a popular campmate with viewers (Credit: ITV)

Will any careers suffer?

On the flip side, Nick pondered which campmates might regret signing up.

He said: “I think for everyone there is always an element of uncertainty, as not everyone is going to warm to you. For people like Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears, I think it is sad that they left before viewers got to know them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

“For Nella Rose, I think she will regret not accepting Fred Sirieix’s apology. And for Fred, he will regret his words to Josie Gibson. But in the end this is a game show based on personalities. And if there weren’t any clashes then it wouldn’t have become one of ITV’s most successful shows ever.”

Read more: I’m A Celeb fans ‘work out’ Sam Thompson will win as evictees call for him to be crowned

I’m A Celebrity 2023 concludes with the series finale on ITV tonight, Sunday December 10, at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.