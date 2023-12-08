I’m A Celeb fans reckon Sam Thompson will be crowned the King of the Jungle during Sunday’s final (December 10).

The Made in Chelsea has proven to be a hit with viewers at home – as well as his fellow housemates.

Sam is a fan fave (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb: Sam Thompson to win?

So far on I’m A Celeb, five stars have been evicted from the jungle. Frankie Dettori went first, followed by Nella Rose, Fred Sirieix, and Nick Pickard.

Last night saw Danielle Harold join them, becoming the fifth star to be evicted.

At the end of every interview so far, Ant and Dec have asked the evictee which of their fellow campmates they want to win the show.

So far, every celebrity has named Sam as their favourite to win the show. Danielle was the latest celeb to throw her support behind the 31-year-old last night.

“Please vote for Sam to win!” Danielle said at the end of her interview. “It would mean the absolute world and he deserves it, you know.

“He’s such a trooper, he’s such a great guy.”

Could Sam win? (Credit: ITV)

Fans spot a pattern

Fans have been quick to notice that Sam has the backing of his fellow celebs – and have taken to Twitter to back him to go all the way.

“The fact that all five people voted out the jungle so far want Sam to win speaks volumes he is my winner,” one fan tweeted.

“Every celeb that’s left so far has said they want Sam to win. I love this silly white Chelsea boy so much,” another ITV viewer.

“Honestly, I don’t think there’s ever been a year where each departing celeb has all said the same person to win i have said from day 1 my fave SAM THOMPSON is gonna win and he truly deserves it!!!” a third wrote.

“Every celeb has said so far they want Sam to win which is quite sweet what do u all think,” another said.

“Love how every person that leaves wants Sam to win!” a fifth gushed.

Sam took part in a trial (Credit: ITV)

Tony voted for Sam to do the trial for some ‘peace and quiet’

Last night’s show saw Sam take part in a Bushtucker trial after being voted to do so by his campmates.

Amongst those who voted for Sam to do the trial was Tony. The former boxer reasoned that he had picked Sam because he knew he’d be the best for the role.

However, fans reckon there was another reason behind it – so he could get some peace from the energetic reality star!

“Tony’s 100% voted for Sam to do the trial, just so he can have 5 minutes peace and quiet,” one fan tweeted. “You just know that Tony voted for Sam to do it so he can have peace and quiet,” another said.

“#Tony voted for #Sam so Tony can have a rest from him lol,” a third said.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Friday, December 8) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

