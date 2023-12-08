I’m A Celeb odds: Marvin Humes tipped to be eliminated next as he looks set to miss out on Cyclone Challenge

I’m A Celeb odds for tonight’s (Friday, December 8) elimination have been revealed – and it’s not looking good for JLS star Marvin Humes.

The 38-year-old is the current favourite to be booted off the show next.

Marvin avoided the bottom two last night (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb odds: Marvin to go next?

Last night’s show saw EastEnders star Danielle Harold leave the jungle. She was in the bottom two with Tony Bellew, however, it was the former boxer who survived to see another day.

Now, it’s looking like Marvin will be following her across the bridge tonight.

BonusCodeBets currently has Marvin at 1/3 to go tonight. Josie Gibson is second at 5/2, whilst Nigel Farage is at 15/2.

“Marvin Humes is odds-on at 1/3 to be the next I’m a Celebrity contestant to exit the jungle, followed by Josie Gibson, 5/2,” a spokesperson for BonusCodeBets exclusively told us.

“With the final edging closer, punters seem confident that Nigel Farage and Tony Bellew will make the final three, with the duo 15/2 and 10/1 to be the next contestant to be eliminated. While Sam Thompson’s popularity continues to rise, the former Made in Chelsea star is 66/1 to be next in line to leave I’m A Celebrity,” they then added.

Bookmakers thesportsdaily.com also have Marvin as their favourite to go next. They have him at 1/3 to be eliminated next.

“As the I’m A Celeb final creeps ever-closer, none of the campmates will be wanting to be the next to leave, but Marvin Humes’ fate looks to be sealed as he is 1/3 to be the next jungle elimination,” Neil Roarty, spokesperson for thesportsdaily.com told us.

Danielle went last night (Credit: ITV)

Fans fume as Danielle Harold is eliminated

Last night’s show saw Danielle leave the jungle. However, rather than being disappointed, Danielle seemed to be over the moon to be off.

Speaking to Ant and Dec after, Danielle claimed she was “crazy excited” to be out of the jungle.

“When you’re in there, you just forget you’re on telly. I know it sounds crazy, but you just forget,” she then said.

However, some viewers were seriously unhappy to see the back of Danielle. “You’re all [bleeping] evil Danielle deserved top 3 she’s such a babe,” one fan tweeted.

“I thought Danielle would make the final 4 livid,” another said. “Awwww I liked Danielle,” a third wrote.

Josie went missing (Credit: ITV)

Fans concerned for Josie

Meanwhile, fans expressed concern for Josie Gibson during last night’s show.

Josie wasn’t on screen for extended periods of the show last night – and fans were worried about her.

“Where is Josie? She seems to have disappeared from camp,” one fan tweeted. “Where’s Josie been in the majority of this episode??” another asked.

“Has Josie been sick or something, where is she?” a third wrote.

However, one fan speculated: “They said Josie needed to get in the shower to check for ticks. Now she’s not in camp. Medical tent???”

However, it turns out Josie was just on her bed having a snooze.

