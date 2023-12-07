I’m A Celebrity: Fans claim Tony Bellew voted for Sam Thompson to do the trial to get some ‘peace and quiet’

I’m A Celeb tonight (Thursday, December 7) saw Sam Thompson take on today’s Bushtucker trial.

The 31-year-old was voted by his campmates to do the trial, including Tony Bellew. However, some fans believe Tony had an ulterior motive for voting for Sam to do the task.

Sam and Tony have seen their friendship grow (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb: Sam Thompson does the trial

The bromance between Sam and Tony continued during tonight’s edition of I’m A Celebrity.

Ahead of Nick Pickard’s elimination, Sam could be seen singing a new song to a bemused Tony.

“We’re working together, we are best friends, we’re Tony and Sam and we are best friends,” Sam sang. “We’re fixing our problems, one step at a time,” he continued. “We have a cool handshake, we are best friends.”

“We interlock fingers, it’s not that weird.”

Later, Sam was told that one person had to do the trial. After putting himself up for doing it, it was down to his campmates to vote.

Tony voted for Sam – and later explained that he’d chosen Sam because he knew he’d get as many stars as possible.

Fans worked out the real reason Tony voted for Sam (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb: Fans ‘work out’ real reason Tony voted for Sam Thompson

However, some fans believe that the real reason Tony voted for Sam was much more simple – so he could get some peace!

“Tony’s 100% voted for Sam to do the trial, just so he can have 5 minutes peace and quiet,” one fan tweeted.

“You just know that Tony voted for Sam to do it so he can have peace and quiet,” another said.

“Tony voted for Sam to do the trial in #ImACeleb just so he could get a couple of hours peace and quiet,” a third wrote.

“#Tony voted for #Sam so Tony can have a rest from him lol,” another added.

Sam smashed the trial (Credit: ITV)

How did Sam do in the trial?

The trial Sam did was called No Time to Cry Part Two – the same one that Nella failed earlier in the series.

Sam had to avoid lasers, electric shocks, huge spiders, fell through a trap door into crocodile-infested waters, and battled snakes to win all six stars.

“That was the best thing in the entire world. It was terrifying,” Sam exclaimed after the trial.

“Mate, I’m so happy. Thank you so much for having me,” he told Ant and Dec, before heading back into camp to share the good news.

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow (Friday, December 8) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

