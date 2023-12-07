I’m A Celebrity: Nigel Farage displayed ‘flashes of anger’ after being snubbed for the trial, expert claims

I’m A Celebrity star Nigel Farage wasn’t a happy bunny after his campmates failed to vote for him to do a trial during last night’s show (Wednesday, December 6).

The former politician attempted to play off his disappointment by insisting he was fine with the decision. However, a body language expert has said that the decision angered the GB News host more than he let on.

Nigel didn’t get to do the trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Nigel Farage snubbed for trial

In last night’s I’m A Celebrity, the campmates were told that they had to choose three celebs to take part in the Bushtucker trial.

Nigel put himself forward to do it. However, his campmates opted to choose Tony Bellew, Nick Pickard, and Marvin Humes to do it instead.

Nigel claimed to be fine with the decision. “It’s done now, I was very happy to do it, but Tony, it’s fine. Tony is more physically capable than I am. That’s the point.”

However, he was clearly unhappy. He then went around the camp grumbling about the litter, muttering to himself how some people were “unbelievable”.

“He’s fuming,” Danielle mouthed to her campmates. “I mean, the camp was disgusting, there were bits and pieces all over the floor. I think he was a little bit upset cos I think he did want to go out on the trial,” Josie said in the Bush Telegraph.

Nigel wasn’t happy (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Nigel Farage showed ‘flashes of anger’ over snubbing

Speaking exclusively to ED! on behalf of Betfair, body language expert Darren Stanton has now revealed Nigel’s true feelings over his snubbing.

“Nigel is a man that is used to being in control and not having external forces affect his opportunities. Therefore, he was definitely disappointed when he wasn’t chosen to do the trial,” Darren told us.

“He’s spoken in the past about getting airtime, so I can’t imagine he was too pleased over not doing the trial – it’s part of his strategy to some degree. He’s gone in there with an agenda in mind,” he then continued.

“Having said that, Nigel has been a great team player and hasn’t shied away from anything.”

Nigel showed ‘flashes of anger’ (Credit: ITV)

Nigel ‘increasingly frustrated’ in camp

Darren then continued. “During this particular moment, he showed frustration over the fact that he wasn’t given the support to do the trial. He dipped his head down, which is a gesture that denotes sadness,” he said.

“We also saw a few flashes of anger – not at anyone specific, but just at the fact that he was willing to put himself out there,” he then continued.

“In the jungle diary room, he acknowledged that he isn’t the strongest campmate, which was almost his way of justifying the situation to himself. I do think he’s becoming increasingly frustrated by the lack of the support and having his efforts backfired,” he said.

“Nigel definitely showed a combination of frustration, disappointment, and anger in the moment,” he then added.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Thursday, December 7) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

