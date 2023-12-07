I’m A Celeb odds: Danielle Harold favourite to go tonight as show Sam Thompson’s ’to lose’, say bookies

I’m A Celeb odds for tonight’s (Thursday, December 7) elimination have been revealed – and it’s not good news for Danielle Harold.

The EastEnders star is the current bookies’ favourite to be eliminated next. She was previously in the bottom two on Tuesday night (December 5).

Danielle has odds of 4/6 to leave I’m A Celeb tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb odds: Danielle Harold bookies’ favourite to go

Tonight will see the fifth star leave I’m A Celebrity – and the bookmakers reckon it’s going to be Danielle.

Danielle was in the bottom two on Tuesday. However, Fred Sirieix went instead. But has her luck run dry?

William Hill currently has Danielle at 4/6 to go tonight. “In the next elimination market, Danielle Harold is the 4/6 favourite to be the next to leave head of Marvin Humes at 2/1,” Lee Phelps, spokesperson for William Hill exclusively told us.

Josie Gibson is at 5/1 and Nigel Farage is at 10/1 to go next.

Meanwhile, Sam Thompson is their favourite to win. “Sam Thompson’s popularity continues to rise and this year’s I’m A Celeb really looks to be his to lose according to our prices. The Made in Chelsea star is just 4/9 to win the 2023 series, making him the shortest price we’ve had anyone at so far given the overwhelming support he’s received recently,” Lee added.

Nick went last night (Credit: ITV)

Nick Pickard leaves I’m A Celebrity

Last night’s edition of the show saw Nick Pickard become the fourth celebrity to leave.

The Hollyoaks star was up against Josie Gibson in the bottom two. However, the public had voted for the This Morning star – meaning it was time for Nick to head home.

The 48-year-old quipped it was “great” to be out of the jungle – and tipped Sam Thompson to win the show.

Viewers were gutted at his elimination. “Thought it would be Nick next. Shame,” one fan tweeted.

“I’m raging Nick is gone, he just seemed like a nice guy. I wanted one of the girls to go,” another said. “Nah cause this man is my king of the jungle. Not [bleeped]. He won, I love him,” a third wrote.

Fans have called for Nigel to leave (Credit: ITV)

Fans want Nigel out

Last night saw Nigel Farage put himself up for a trial – and not get to do it. Afterwards, the former politician grumbled around camp, picking up litter and branding his campmates “unbelievable”.

Danielle remarked that the GB News host was “fuming”, whilst Josie Gibson remarked that his unhappiness over the litter was likely heightened by the fact that he’d been snubbed from doing the trial.

However, fans didn’t care about any of that. They just wanted the controversial figure to leave.

“I beg Nigel leaves tonight… he’s so boring,” one fan tweeted. “I literally don’t understand even if ur a Nigel supporter he’s been an absolute bore on this show why are u keeping him in,” another moaned.

“Nigel to go tonight please!” a third said.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Thursday, December 7) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

