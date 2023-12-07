I’m A Celebrity: Josie ‘gutted’ she didn’t get eliminated and is ‘on the brink of being ready to leave’, expert claims

I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson was pretty disappointed that she didn’t get eliminated last night, a body language expert has claimed.

Josie, 38, found herself in the bottom two alongside Nick Pickard during last night’s show. However, it was Hollyoaks star Nick who ended up being evicted from the jungle.

Josie was in the bottom two (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Josie Gibson ‘gutted’ she missed out on elimination

Last night’s I’m A Celeb saw Josie avoid elimination after finding herself in the bottom two. Now, according to body language expert Darren Stanton, Josie was disappointed that she didn’t end up leaving!

Speaking exclusively to ED! on behalf of Betfair, he analysed Josie’s reaction to being in the bottom two – and then surviving elimination.

“Josie’s expression was really interesting because she put on what I would call an ‘Oscar face’,” he told us.

“An Oscar face is the expression that nominees usually make before winning or losing an award. Before Ant and Dec announced the public vote, it’s clear Josie had already prepped her Oscar face in order to attempt to mask her real emotions.”

Did Josie secretly want to go? (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson on ‘brink of getting ready to leave’ I’m A Celebrity

Darren then continued. “It’s as though Josie was preparing herself for potentially leaving. When it was announced Nick was leaving, rather than smiling or showing relief, Josie showed disappointment.

“I think she thought she was going to go. From her body language, it’s clear Josie is on the brink of being ready to leave. I can’t imagine she would be too gutted if she was voted out,” he then said.

“While I can imagine Josie will make it to the final, from a facial and nonverbal perspective, she didn’t show relief or happiness over staying in camp. She showed disappointment and was gutted that she wasn’t leaving,” he then added.

Josie felt ‘responsible’ for Fred’s exit (Credit: ITV)

Fans turn on Josie?

Meanwhile, it seems as though some fans are turning on the This Morning star following Fred Sirieix’s exit.

Fred and Josie clashed earlier in the week over the cooking. This argument turned viewers against Fred, who voted him out on Tuesday night (December 5).

However, during last night’s show, Josie admitted she felt responsible for the French star’s exit. And some viewers were in agreement.

“Yes…you were a LOT responsible Josie…Hopefully, you’ll be gone tonight though…,” one viewer tweeted.

“Yes Josie you are responsible stop playing to the camera two-faced,” another said.

“Yeah, you a bit responsible Josie,” a third wrote.

