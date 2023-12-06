I’m A Celebrity has seen its fourth celebrity voted out, with Nick Pickard becoming the latest casualty of the public vote.

He follows Frankie Dettori, Nella Rose, and Fred Sirieix in being voted off the show.

Nick was voted off (Credit: ITV)

Nick Pickard eliminated from I’m A Celebrity

Tonight’s I’m A Celebrity saw Nick leave the jungle. He was up against Josie Gibson in the bottom two.

However, the public opted to save Josie, bringing Nick’s time in the jungle to an end.

“It’s great,” Nick said when asked how it feels to be out. He then said that after the second week, it became tough.

“It’s been great,” Nick then said, before gushing over the mates that he’s made in the final. “It was so much fun,” he then added.

He then cited the Critter Mixer – which was shown tonight – as the worst trial he did.

He then revealed that he wants Sam Thompson to win, before heading over the bridge to be greeted by his girlfriend, Sarah.

Nick seemed happy to be out (Credit: ITV)

Fans react as Nick is voted off I’m A Celebrity

Fans were gutted to see the back of Nick tonight.

“Thought it would be Nick next. Shame,” one ITV viewer tweeted tonight. “Ahh no Nick [crying emoji],” another wrote.

“Raging Nick is gone, he just seemed like a nice guy. I wanted one of the girls to go,” a third said.

“Nah cause this man is my king of the jungle. Not [bleeped]. He won, I love him,” another tweeted. “Who voted Nick out I just wanna talk,” a fifth said.

“Owhhh I loved Nick, seemed such a lovely person,” another wrote.

Nigel survived tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb fans call for Nigel to go

Earlier in the show, fans issued a plea – that Nigel leave tonight!

Nigel wasn’t a happy bunny during tonight’s show, as he fumed over the fact that he hadn’t been picked to do the Bushtucker trial.

Marvin Humes, Nick Pickard, and Tony Bellew ended up doing it instead. As Nigel grumbled around camp, fans took to Twitter, begging for him to be the next to go.

“I beg Nigel leaves tonight… he’s so boring,” one fan tweeted. “Nigel to go tonight please!” another said. “Right can Nigel go tonight pls,” a third wrote.

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow (Thursday, December 7) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

