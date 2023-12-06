Hit ITV show I’m A Celebrity has received yet more complaints over Marmite character Nella Rose since she was voted out of the jungle, it’s been reported.

Nella became the second celebrity to leave after finding herself at the centre of a number of arguments in camp. And now TV watchdog Ofcom has received a further 433 complaints following her exit.

An Ofcom spokesperson told The Express: “The majority of complaints related to alleged bullying comments by Nella, to Nella being made camp leader and to her being exempt from some trials.”

I’m A Celebrity gets hundreds more complaints

So just what went wrong for YouTube star Nella? Her explosive dad-gate row with Fred Sirieix on November 21 marked the beginning of her troubles, with I’m A Celebrity receiving 1,717 Ofcom complaints.

Then there was Nella’s comments to Nigel Farage about immigration on November 23, bringing in further complaints.

According to insiders, show producers ‘spoke to’ Nella after the feisty rows and “reminded her to enjoy the experience”.

But then Nella was declared exempt from a Bushtucker Trial, which many viewers didn’t like. And the decision to make her camp leader didn’t go down well either, especially when she made Josie Gibson the camp chef over Fred.

Viewers were also unhappy over Nigel and Nella’s row about cultural appropriation.

On the evening the row aired, Ofcom revealed it had 246 complaints “including 91 complaints objecting to comments from Nella to Nigel and 80 complaints alleging unfair treatment of Nigel in the series by ITV”.

The following episode, 136 complaints were made “about Nella’s comments to Nigel during a debate on racism”.

Meanwhile, a further 71 complaints were logged after Frankie Dettori’s exit, with the majority about the vote outcome.

Nella liked to ‘stir the pot’

On Wednesday (December 6) Nella told This Morning: “All events are intensified. I mean, in the jungle, the little bit of drama that happens is a little bit of light entertainment.

“If there was any way I could stir the pot, just to make things fun, I did.”

Nella also said that she would change nothing about her time in the jungle. She told hosts Emma Willis and Rylan Clark: “I don’t think there is anything I could change because with me, what you see if what you get.

“I always stay true to myself, I am just Nella at the end of the day. I am like Marmite, you either love me or you hate me.”

