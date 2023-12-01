I’m A Celebrity star Nella Rose ‘spoken to’ by producers following ‘feisty’ rows with Fred and Nigel

I’m A Celebrity bosses have had a “gentle” word with Nella Rose after she clashed with ex-politician Nigel Farage and First Dates star Fred Sirieix.

The 26-year-old YouTuber was advised to try and enjoy her experience on I’m A Celebrity after a confrontation with Nigel over different political opinions.

Nella Rose had a clash with Nigel Farage over Brexit and immigration (Credit: ITVX)

I’m A Celebrity star Nella in welfare check with producers

A source told The Sun that although Nella is “feisty and fun”, she has been having a “tough time” in camp.

“Nella is feisty and fun — and she won’t take any nonsense from Nigel or her campmates. But seeing her butting heads with Nigel means she’s been having a tough time. Producers have spoken to Nella and reminded her to enjoy the experience and keep having a laugh,” the insider claimed.

“Life in camp can be gruelling and sometimes the stars forget it is meant to be fun too. Nella is hilarious and brings a totally new dimension to the camp and producers want to see more of that side of her.”

They concluded: “The producers check in with campmates every day to check on their wellbeing and they hope this chat with Nella will help change her experience.”

Nella also clashed with Fred Sirieix who chose to apologise to her after the tiff (Credit: ITV)

‘We’ll agree to disagree’

This comes after Nella clashed with Nigel over different views on Brexit and immigration. The pair then argued about accents and wearing costumes where Nella accused him of being “dismissive of cultural appropriation”. Nella also claimed that black people “don’t like” Nigel after she called him “anti-immigrant”.

Despite this, Nigel shared his thoughts in the Bush Telegraph, he said: “What was interesting was at the end of it, she said: ‘Well, okay, we’re going to agree to disagree.’ And that’s the important thing. Agreeing to disagree.”

Later on, Nella appeared to have let go of their differences and said: “I don’t have an issue with you. Like I said to you a couple of days ago. You are always going to have your opinions and I’m always going to have my opinions. We can agree to disagree.”

However, she also said that the two cannot be “best buds” because they’re from “different sides of the world”.

Nella also famously clashed with First Dates star Fred Sirieix too.

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight at 9pm.

