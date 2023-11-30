I’m A Celebrity 2023: 6 reasons why it’s been a disaster – from early exits to camp ‘misery’

I’m A Celebrity 2023 has got the public talking – but not always for the right reasons.

From early exits to controversial signings, here are six reasons why this series of the hit ITV show has been a bit of a “disaster”.

Grace quit early (Credit: ITV)

Reasons why I’m A Celebrity 2023 is a disaster

1. Grace Dent’s early exit

After just over a week in the jungle, Grace Dent was forced to leave. ITV explained that her exit was on “medical grounds”.

“Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike,” they said in a statement.

Since her exit, Grace has broken her silence. ” I am overwhelmingly sad right now, but determined to keep alive in my heart the huge personal breakthroughs I made over the weeks,” she said.

Jamie Lynn walked too (Credit: ITV)

2. Jamie Lynn Spears exiting early too

Yesterday (Wednesday, November 29) also saw Jamie Lynn Spears quit the show early.

ITV announced that again, her exit was on “medical grounds”. In a statement, they said: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

Jamie Lynn has since spoken out too. “I am so grateful for this show, and all of the wonderful people a part of it! I will be taking some time to recover, and spend time with my family, but looking forward to sharing all about my journey on @imacelebrity with everyone! LOVE YALLLL,” she said on Instagram today.

Two celebs down before the first eviction? Not the best of starts.

Nella wasn’t able to do a task this week (Credit: ITV)

3. Nella Rose being exempt from trial due to a medical ’emergency’

Viewers were left furious earlier this week when Nella Rose was made exempt from a trial following a medical emergency.

“It was unfortunate timing that Nella had to be taken out of the camp just before the live scenes. She had to be seen by the team with a physical, medical emergency but it was dealt with swiftly,” a source told The Sun.

“Anyone else think that Nella seeing a medic and now being exempt from the task was an excuse cos they knew she couldn’t take another task?” one viewer said.

“Hmm, how convenient for Nella to see the medics in I’m a Celeb tonight and become exempt from the trial… get her out I’ll be switching off!” another wrote.

Nella isn’t the only celeb who has been unable to do a task due to a medical issue. Nigel Farage and Tony Bellew also recently missed trials thanks to health issues, leaving viewers disappointed.

I’m A Celebrity 2023 issues

Nella and Fred clashed on I’m A Celebrity 2023, leading to complaints (Credit: ITV)

4. Ofcom complaints

The first week of this year’s series has been hit with Ofcom complaints.

1800 were reportedly recorded within the first week of the show, with 861 of those with regards to Nella and Fred Sirieix’s spat last week.

A further 856 were made due to an argument between Nella and Nigel Farage over immigration.

24 complaints were also made after Ant and Dec took a pop at Sunderland, comparing it to the Australian outback.

Nigel has proven to be controversial signing (Credit: ITV)

5. Viewers vow to turn off due to Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage was always going to be a controversial signing – but ITV probably didn’t expect it to lead to a drop in viewership.

The former MP reportedly cost ITV £1.5 million to sign up, however, it may have backfired on them since.

It is claimed that the episode on Tuesday, November 21, featuring the Nella-Fred bust-up, pulled in 6.1 million viewers. That figure is said to be down 2.3 million when compared to the third episode of the 2022 series.

Viewers have vowed to boycott the show while Farage is still on the show.

The camp is a miserable place at the moment (Credit: ITV)

6. Sense of ‘misery’ in camp

It hasn’t been much fun for some of the celebrities involved in this year’s series.

There is a reported sense of “misery” in the camp, thanks to the stars having to eat rations, put up with torrential rain, as well as all the usual misfortunes of living in the Australian jungle.

ITV bosses are now fearing the possibility that more stars could quit the show now that Grace and Jamie Lynn have left.

It’s not been much of a success so far. But will things improve? Only time will tell.

