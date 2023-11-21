I’m A Celebrity: Fred defended by fans after Nella takes offence to comment about her dad

I’m A Celebrity aired an argument between Fred Sirieix and Nella Rose tonight (Tuesday November 21) and fans have taken Fred’s side.

As life in the jungle starts to wear thin already and the weather isn’t great, it’s clear people are getting on each other’s nerves.

Nella expressed her anger at Fred over a comment he made about being old enough to be her dad. Fred was baffled by her reaction, though he did apologise – however fans agreed with him.

Nella was not happy with Fred (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Fred and Nella on tonight’s I’m A Celebrity?

Nella made it very clear that she was not talking to Fred when he tried to offer her rice.

In the Bush Telegraph Nella explained: “Last night after dinner Fred made a comment about him basically how he could be my dad. I took offence to that because one of the first conversations we had together was me opening up about the fact that my dad’s passed away.”

Fred realised Nella was being off with him and approached her. She then asked him to leave her alone. Instead of doing so, Fred wanted to know what he’d done.

Nella then told him how she was feeling: “You know that my mum’s dead, and you know that my dad’s dead. You know that, right? I’ve come to find out that every time I wanna get creative around the fire, or I want to have something my way, my own food that I am entitled to, my way, you tend to get an attitude, right?

“So yesterday,” she carried on, “you turned around to me, with an attitude and said, ‘You know I could be your dad, right?’ To me, I don’t care how you said it to me, it’s disrespectful and I don’t want to talk to you. I don’t want to be around you. I only allow people to disrespect me once.

“You hurt my feelings. I was very upset… you keep trying to speak to me when I don’t want to speak to you. I would rather stay away from you, I don’t want to eat your food, I don’t want to talk to you. We can just live, you live on that side, I live on this side.”

Fred said he was sorry (Credit: ITV)

Fred apologises

First Dates star Fred was immediately apologetic telling her: “I am so sorry. First of all, I am sorry I’ve offended you. I am unaware that you felt offended. I am unaware that what I said would lead to this conversation, I only said that in a way because I am older than you, I am 51 and you’re 26.”

Nella continued to dismiss him as he tried to keep apologising. In the end she told him she accepted his apology, but they were no longer friends.

“I accept your apology but let’s not be friends. How about that?” she told him.

Fans took Fred’s side (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

Those watching at home were surprised at Nella’s reaction. They rushed to defend Fred.

“Fred did absolutely nothing wrong. She is making such a big deal out of nothing. [Bleep] sake. She is such a child. Get her out now!!!!” raged one.

Another agreed: “Wow Nella trying to cause drama and problems for that reason? [Fred] was simply saying he was old enough to be her dad, nothing more! She is absolutely ridiculous!”

There were plenty more who thought the same.

I think Nella has overreacted a bit. People often say “old enough to be someone’s dad/mum”. Fred didn’t mean anything by it. #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity — Sophie (@humbug83) November 21, 2023

I don’t understand why she’s annoyed at Fred’s comment he didn’t mean it maliciously FFS #ImACeleb — Barbara ❤️ (@Barbsxoxox) November 21, 2023

Fred didnt say anthing bad #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ZMWvI2yMAc — Gothic Rose mood (@GothicR23062886) November 21, 2023



