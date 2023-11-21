I’m A Celebrity: Josie Gibson admits Holly Willoughby is ‘rooting for her’

Josie Gibson has revealed that Holly Willoughby is backing her on I’m A Celebrity.

Before she entered the jungle, Josie, 38, told HELLO! that it was her former This Morning colleague who convinced her to do the show.

“Holly said to me: ‘Honestly it’s so beautiful there. Josie. You won’t get over how beautiful it is,” she said.

The Big Brother star, who ditched her comfortable telly sofa for a sleeping bag, also said that Holly got “emotional” telling her about the experience in Australia. Holly, of course, hosted the reality show back in 2018.

“She said that when she got there, she got a bit emotional because it was just stunning.” She added: “She will be rooting for me.”

But that’s not all. The I’m A Celebrity star has also admitted that she fears spiders the most. She revealed that her brother who lives 20 minutes away “sorts it out” whenever there’s one in her house.

This admittance comes after Josie told The Mirror that she would “give it her all” in the jungle, even if she was frightened.

She said: “I’m going to give everything my fullest. I’m going to put everything behind it because I feel like if you don’t do a job properly, then don’t do it at all. So as long as I know that I’ve walked away from everything that I’ve been put up for, and I’ve done it to the best of my ability then I’ll be happy.”

Meanwhile, Josie has also received support from Made In Chelsea star Ashley James. She branded the star her “guardian angel”.

Speaking to Bristol Live, she said: “Having a break whilst I’m away but I just had to come on here and wish Josie Gibson so much luck for the jungle.

“She deserves to be a queen, I’m so happy for everything coming Josie’s way. Lots of you won’t know but Josie was my literal guardian angel after a bad breakup almost 10 years ago,” she added.

Ashley revealed that after Josie read about her break-up online “she called me to check in”. Ashley then ended up living with Josie for five months.

She continued: “I was a mess and had no money etc – within 10 minutes Josie was in a van on the way from Bristol to pick me and all my possessions up. I lived with her for five months and she helped me pick my life back up and helped me build my self-esteem. We had a lot of fun together.”

Ashley labelled Josie a “10/10 human” and also mentioned that she’s happy the telly star is getting the recognition she deserves.

