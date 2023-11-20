I’m A Celebrity 2023 rich list – from Nigel Farage’s ‘£1.5m fee’ to Josie Gibson’s ‘£1m’ net worth

If you’re wondering how much the I’m A Celebrity 2023 campmates are worth, and the fees they’re paid for taking part, then we have all the answers for you.

ITV bosses have never been shy about splashing the cash on notable names in order to get them inside the jungle camp.

However, while fans are understandably interested in how the lolly is being divvied up for the campmates chewing on unmentionables in Bushtucker Trials, ITV doesn’t disclose how much they pay.

Nonetheless there are always reports containing claims about how much celebs are taking home for their stints Down Under…

I’m A Celebrity 2023 fees and how much campmates are worth

Grace Dent is known for her appearances on Celebrity Masterchef (Credit: ITV)

Grace Dent

According to Capital FM, Grace is receiving £100,000 for taking part in I’m A Celebrity.

Grace (find out more about her in her profile here) is also said to be worth up to £1 million, idolnetworth.com claims.

Nigel Farage has stood to be an MP seven times and has failed every time (Credit: ITV)

Nigel Farage

Brexit poster boy Nigel has reportedly received the biggest fee for I’m A Celebrity campmate ever, more than any other of the highest paid campmates previously.

It was initially reported his IAC deal could be up to a million quid. But other tabloid reports have claimed it may be as high as £1.5 million.

Nigel (find out more about him in his profile here), meanwhile, could be worth £3.2m, Mirror Online claims, quoting Celebrity Net Worth.

Josie Gibson first found TV fame on Big Brother (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson

This Morning presenter Josie was offered £100,000 to head to Australia for the series, according to The Sun.

Josie (find out more about her in her profile here) is also reportedly worth around £1m.

Danielle Harold is known to BBC soap fans as tragic Lola (Credit: ITV)

Danielle Harold

There haven’t been any reports, or even any guestimates, about how much former EastEnders star Danielle is getting for being on IAC. However, Capital FM reckons the usual range for celebrities is between the £30,000 and £600,000 (which was believed to be Noel Edmonds’ ‘record-breaking’ 2018 payday).

Going by All Famous Birthdays, Danielle is said to worth approximately £4.3m – find out more about her in her profile here.

JLS star Marvin has been in showbiz for two decades (Credit: ITV)

Marvin Humes

Online sources claim Marvin could have as much as £4m in the bank. However, as with every other figure attributed to the I’m A Celebrity cast members – that is not verified.

The fee Marvin (find out more about him in his profile here) is receiving for I’m A Celeb 2023 is a bit more of a mystery however, with sources such as The Sun drawing a blank on the answer.

Nick Pickard is a part of the Hollyoaks furniture (Credit: ITV)

Nick Pickard

It hasn’t been reported how much Hollyoaks mainstay Nick is earning for swapping Chester for the jungle. But some publications have pondered whether he could be set to receive £60,000. That’s because that figure is said to represent what fellow Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner got.

Nick (find out more about him in his profile here), meanwhile, could be worth £3.5m, The Sun claims.

YouTuber Nella Rose is a big deal on social media (Credit: ITV)

Nella Rose

ITV is banking on Nella Rose to appeal to viewers under 35 – but her IAC fee hasn’t been reported on.

However, influencer Nella Rose (find out more about her in her profile here) could have a worth of up to £4.3m, going by the figures claimed by All Famous Birthdays.

Oh la la! Fred Sirieix probably doesn’t need to rely on restaurant tips (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2023: Fred Sirieix

The Express claims First Dates star Fred is worth well over £1m. But some online sources reckon the Frenchman could have assets worth up to £64m. Yikes!

Fred (find out more about him in his profile here) is another campmate whose I’m A Celebrity has not been divulged or estimated in the press.

Jamie Lynn Spears has a famous relative, and is also a singer/actress (Credit: ITV)

Jamie Lynn Spears

Singer Jamie Lynn reportedly has a net worth of $6m (£4.9 million), according to the Celebrity Net Worth website.

However, while Jamie Lynn‘s (find out more about her in her profile here) fee has not been reported on, there are concerns she could ‘quit the show’. And if she leaves camp too early, that may affect how much of her fee she ends up with.

Sam Thompson is a Made In Chelsea cast member and DJ (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2023: Sam Thompson

As a Made In Chelsea cast member, there might be viewer expectations that Sam isn’t short of a few bob.

And it is certainly the case his pad he is reported to be an owner of is considered quite pricey. However, his I’m A Celebrity fee has not been speculated about.

Furthermore, Sam (find out more about him in his profile here) could be worth between £850,000 and £1m, Capital FM claims.

