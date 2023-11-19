I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson in profile – the saviour of This Morning who’s a proud single mum

The career of Josie Gibson has gone from strength to strength since she first found fame on Big Brother back in 2010 – and now, the much-loved TV star is swapping the This Morning sofa for the jungle on I’m A Celebrity 2023.

From her love life to her weight-loss journey and net worth, here’s everything you need to know about the 39-year-old presenter..

Where is I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson from?

Josie was born in Bristol on January 24, 1985.

She’s the daughter of Mandy Gibson and the eldest of three brothers and three sisters.

Her mum Mandy previously spoke about her traveller roots, saying they used to spend eight weeks every summer in the countryside in a caravan.

Josie had no electricity, gas or running water for months when the family would travel.

Mandy told MailOnline: “We’d be gone for eight weeks at a time, we are old-fashioned people, that’s how we live. When you live in the van then you don’t waste water, electricity or your time. We’ve always had horses, traps and carriages, we are simple people and we live a simple way of life.”

She added: “It’s very different to the life she leads now but I’m glad that she had the opportunity to live life in the caravan when she was a child.”

Josie still lives in Bristol. She moved into her four-bedroom new build home in January 2022.

Is Josie Gibson married?

Josie is not married and is currently thought to be single.

However, earlier this month she sparked romance rumours after posting a selfie with hunky hairdresser Maurice Flynn while on a dinner date. Josie hasn’t confirmed whether they’re dating or just friends.

Speaking to OK! Magazine in September, Josie confessed: “I’m single as a Pringle because I’ve got too much pride in myself and too much self-respect to ever go near anyone who doesn’t follow the same values I do.”

It came just a month after she opened up about a new love interest during an appearance on Keith Lemon‘s TV show Shopping With Keith Lemon.

She said the mystery man was giving her “the flutters”, but later said she was “love-bombed” and it “didn’t work out”.

Josie was previously in a relationship with ex-boyfriend Terry, the father of her son Reggie-James. They split on New Year’s Eve in 2018.

She also previously dated her fellow Big Brother contestant John James Parton. They struck up a romance in the house but called it quits after nine months.

In January, Josie was linked to This Morning cameraman Sam Morter. But she later insisted they were just friends and that nothing was going on between them.

Does Josie Gibson have children?

Josie is mum to one child, her five-year-old son Reggie-James.

Josie welcomed Reggie-James with property developer Terry in September 2018.

Announcing the happy news on Instagram, she told her followers: “Apologies to all those people I have yet to thank and get back to. I have been in a crazy little bubble and not really with it. My waters broke at my baby shower last Wednesday and one thing lead to another….

“We are delighted to announce we have a beautiful very little baby boy with the loveliest little soul.

“He came out of the sunroof on Sunday 09/09/2018 (love his birth date) at 6.35 by the best surgeons and @ruhbath staff.”

The pair split just months later and have been co-parenting ever since.

When was she on Big Brother?

Josie shot to fame on the 11th series of Big Brother in 2010. She won the show with 77.5% of the public vote – the highest percentage out of any other Big Brother series.

Josie re-entered the house just 18 minutes later to take part in Ultimate Big Brother. However, she walked out after just three days.

She went on to appear on other reality shows, including Celebrity Dinner Date and The Jump.

Is Josie Gibson still on This Morning?

Josie is still a regular presenter on This Morning. She first joined the ITV daytime show in 2019 as a competition announcer.

In November 2021, she became a presenter, filling in last minute for Holly Willoughby. It was later confirmed that she would present the series as holiday cover.

Following Phillip Schofield‘s departure from the show earlier this year, Josie presented alongside Holly.

Since Holly’s exit in October, Josie is now one of the rotating presenters with others including Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary and Craig Doyle.

How much is Josie worth?

Thanks to her huge TV success, Josie is thought to be worth around £1 million, which will no doubt increase following her stint on I’m A Celebrity.

The Sun previously reported she was offered a £100,000 fee to do the show.

How much weight has Josie Gibson lost?

Josie’s weight-loss journey has been well-documented over the years.

In 2012, she famously lost a whopping six stone in the space of a year. She went from a size 20 to a size eight and released her best-selling weight loss DVD, Josie Gibson’s 30-Second Slim.

Four years later in 2016, she underwent a tummy tuck to remove 6lb of excess skin.

During her pregnancy in 2018, Josie gained five stone and admitted she felt “uncomfortable” being a size 18.

She later celebrated fitting back into her size 14 jeans with the help of WW, the company formerly known as Weight Watchers.

Last year, Josie said: “I wouldn’t suit being stick thin. I love my curves.”

What has Josie said about I’m A Celebrity?

Just last year, Josie ruled out taking part in I’m A Celebrity. She said: “I haven’t got the minerals now. I’m not built for it. I’m a bit of a weakling.”

Seems like she’s had a change of heart!

I’m A Celebrity 2023 starts on ITV1 at 9pm on November 19.

