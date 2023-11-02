Josie Gibson sparks romance rumours as she beams with hunky man on dinner date

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson sparked romance rumours after posting a loved-up selfie with a hunky man following a dinner date together.

The telly star, 38, took to her Instagram and posted a selfie after her dinner date with the mysterious man, which raised her fans’ eyebrows.

“One of the best meals I’ve ever had in my entire existence. If you ever get the chance @lavolondon in Marylebone London is the one,” she captioned the photo.

Josie said her dinner date was ‘delicious’

She cheekily added that her date was also “very delicious”. Josie wrote: “The company was delicious too!! What an amazing evening. I felt like I was in heaven! @mauriceflynn @lavolondon Thank you #italiangirl #italian #italianfood #lavo @deanpiperisalive @helenrave.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

Meanwhile, the comments section of her post exploded with questions, as one fan wrote: “Is this your fella Josie…I do hope so. Because you are beautiful and you deserve a good man who treats you right.”

“Loving you and Rylan together on This Morning. You both work so well together and seem to be having the best time! Such a lovely photo of you and your romantic date – you deserve all the happiness and love and he’s a hairstylist! A keeper,” said another fan.

A third agreed: “What a great pic, hope there is romance in the air, you two make a beautiful couple.”

“You have been brilliant this week Josie, you and Rylan are magnificent on This Morning, you make a brilliant team and you look like you’re having the best time ever there in the restaurant. He looks good enough to eat too,” added a fourth fan.

This comes after viewers picked Rylan Clark and Josie as their new Phil and Holly, so it seems like the duo have made a mark on This Morning so far.

Josie Gibson post a loved-up selfie with a hunky man (Credit: This Morning)

Presenter was single back in August

In an interview with OK! Magazine, Josie revealed she has “high standards” in her dating life because of her son Reggie-James. She said: “I’m quite old-fashioned and I’m cautious about who I bring into my son’s life because I want to protect him. I’d have to be going out with someone a year before I introduced them to Reg.

“I’m single as a Pringle because I’ve got too much pride in myself and too much self-respect to ever go near anyone who doesn’t follow the same values I do,” Josie concluded.

Josie’s reps had no comment when approached by ED! for comment.

Read more: Josie Gibson ‘sidelined’ as Ben Shephard lined up for This Morning role?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.