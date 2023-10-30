In latest This Morning news, viewers have picked their favourites to become the new Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield – Josie Gibson and Rylan Clark.

However, regular fill in presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary may wish to avoid looking up the #ThisMorning hashtag on Twitter.

As that’s because fans were very taken with the two stars who fronted the ITV daytime show today (Monday October 30), describing them as the “perfect combination” as hosts.

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond were ‘replaced’ today (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

This Morning news: Who hosted today?

The perennially popular Josie was back on the This Morning sofa for co-hosting duties. And she was joined by another beloved famous face… but one that hasn’t been spied in the studio for a while.

Rylan, however, was warmly welcomed back by those watching at home. Furthermore, legions of fans took to social media to express how much they enjoyed the duo working together, with one urging telly bosses: “Keep him at all costs!”

Meanwhile, it was also claimed: “Rylan lights up the TV with joy!”

“Welcome home, Rylan! And Josie. We are spoiled! #ThisMorning,” one supporter declared online as the episode began.

“Great duo of Rylan and Josie #ThisMorning,” another tweeted, giving the pair the thumbs up.

And a third viewer added: “Lovely to have Rylan back on here. Him and Josie are great together. Far more calming than in previous weeks. #ThisMorning.”

Rylan returned to the ITV daytime series (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

‘Keep them as the new presenters’

Elsewhere on social media, another happy watcher suggested Rylan would deliver ratings as him being on their screens is “the only time I’ll watch”.

But many were also captivated by how the two presenters gelled with one another.

One user posted: “Rylan and Josie have great chemistry #ThisMorning. Just keep them as the new presenters.”

And someone else agreed: “Great energy from Rylan and Josie today #ThisMorning.”

‘Love Rylan and Josie’

That energy also saw Rylan and Josie hailed as “natural”, and an on screen “dream team”.

“Love Rylan and Josie partnership. They are so natural, just love them,” one social media user gushed.

Rylan and Josie are the perfect combination.

Another tweeted: “Rylan and Josie are the perfect combination. First time I’ve enjoyed #ThisMorning in ages.”

“Rylan and Josie, perfect combo, thank you,” echoed another grateful fan.

How lovely to have Rylan and Josie on #ThisMorning A welcome relief from that cackling Alison and fidgety Dermot pic.twitter.com/5eC8d6RNRR — kelly swann (@kellyswann9) October 30, 2023

Meanwhile, someone else put it: “Ryan and Josie are THE dream team.”

And yet another fan pleaded as they gave their verdict: “Oh please keep Rylan and Josie.”

Another agreed, writing: “Keep these two on #ThisMorning.”

Someone else added: “At last two decent presenters, let’s keep them.”

The new Phil and Holly? (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

However, amid all the praise, not everybody was overjoyed.

“I’m not convinced these two work well together. Love Rylan and Josie just not together #ThisMorning,” one observer pondered.

And someone else complained: “#ThisMorning can you not get any other presenters other than ex Big Brother housemates?”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

