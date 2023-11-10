The contestants taking part in I’m A Celebrity… 2023 have been been ‘revealed’ – and, if true, it appears to confirm that controversial Nigel Farage will indeed be featuring this year.

This comes as The Sun revealed the full line-up this morning (Friday, November 10). As well as the Marmite former politician, other members of the cast reportedly include Britney Spears’ sibling Jamie-Lynn Spears, This Morning anchor Josie Gibson and TV foodie Fred Sirieix.

Bookies have been quick to act, offering odds on each contestants’ chances of winning.

Nigel will be heading into the jungle it seems (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Nigel Farage ‘confirmed’ as I’m A Celebrity cast revealed

Amid the line-up is 59-year-old Brexiteer and former politician Nigel Farage. An insider for the tabloid claimed: “Nigel has been at the top of the wish-list for I’m A Celeb bosses for years.

“They’ve offered him a huge fee as they know he’ll drive up viewing figures. Ant and Dec will love this signing,” they continued.

Nigel’s the ultimate Marmite character and won’t hold back in camp discussions

“Nigel’s the ultimate Marmite character and won’t hold back in camp discussions. It’s a real coup. The casting team has nailed it. It’s shaping up to be a brilliant series,” the tabloid’s insider added.

Fans are vowing to switch off over Nigel’s inclusion (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

‘Who knew they needed another anus in the jungle?’

After hearing the news about who’s taking part, fans of the show then took to social media to share their thoughts. Many found the prospect of Nigel in the jungle too much to stomach.

“I do find it icky that ITV gives a platform to Nigel Farage on I’m a Celebrity. Okay, so they may be setting him up for a fall. But he gets a fee, it boosts his profile and it’s an endorsement of him as a public figure. Whole thing is problematic,” said one viewer.

“Who knew they needed another anus in Australia?” asked another.

“Hope Nigel Farage and Jamie-Lynn Spears get the boot from I’m A Celebrity first. Both vile people who don’t deserve the platform the show gives!” exclaimed a third.

“For the first time, I’m not going to watch I’m A Celebrity. I have to hit the mute button whenever Nigel Farage appears on TV and I can’t really be [bleep]ed with doing that multiple times every night until he gets evicted. See you next year,” a fourth stated.

However, according to AceOdds, Farage has an 18/1 chance of winning. Worth a punt?

EastEnders star Danielle Harold is one of the big names set to join the jungle (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Who else is appearing?

The Sun also revealed who will be joining Nigel around the campfire. This includes boxer Tony Bellew, journalist Grace Dent, Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard, jockey Frankie Dettori, Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson and social media queen Nella Rose.

EastEnders star Danielle Harold, who played tragic Lola Pearce on the soap, is also set to appear.

Britney Spears’ sister, Jamie-Lynn Spears is reportedly also headed to the jungle – weeks after her famous sibling slammed her in her recently-released autobiography.

Bosses were reportedly very keen to get Josie into the jungle (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

This Morning anchor Josie Gibson has also been ‘confirmed’ following news that she had bagged a massive deal with ITV to appear on the competition.

How will foodie Fred cope on a diet of jungle rations? (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Also appearing is TV foodie and First Dates star Fred Sirieix, who will be swapping fine dining for jungle rations and various animal unmentionables.

Marvin’s name has been rumoured for weeks now (Credit: Bumble/YouTube)

And, after weeks of speculation, JLS star Marvin Humes also appears to have been confirmed for the show.

Bookies odds

William Hill thinks that it’ll either be Josie or Sam who are crowned the winners. Odds on either of them winning are currently at 3/1. Frankie is next with odds of 5/1, followed by Fred with 6/1 and Lola star Danielle and boy bander Marvin, both with odds of 7/1.

“Unlike the grub they’ll be sinking their teeth into, this year’s I’m A Celebrity line up is shaping up to be one of the tastiest in recent memory, with Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson our early market favourite to win the Jungle Crown in December,” a rep said.

“Thompson is 3/1 to triumph in the 23rd edition of the ITV show alongside Josie Gibson, placing him ahead of Frankie Dettori (5/1) and Fred Sirieix (6/1) in the outright winner market. ITV have certainly pulled no punches with their selection for this winter’s series, with former heavyweight boxer Tony Bellew a 14/1 shot. The controversial Nigel Farage is similarly priced to uncharacteristically receive support on foreign soil.”

Will you be watching in spite – or because – of Nigel Farage?

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2023: Alan Halsall ‘forced to pull out’ of appearance after he has surgery on his knee

I’m A Celebrity 2023 starts on ITV on November 19.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!