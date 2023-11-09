While hosting This Morning today, Rochelle Humes squirmed as she was asked whether husband Marvin had signed up for I’m A Celeb 2023.

During today’s episode (Thursday, November 9), Rochelle and co-host Craig Doyle discussed the upcoming series as they were joined by former winner Vicky Pattison.

Rochelle on I’m A Celeb 2023: ‘Looks like I’ll be doing the school run then’

With no names yet confirmed, the show is set to return to ITV on November 19. However, many celebs including Rochelle’s husband Marvin have been heavily rumoured to be going into the jungle.

Speaking with Vicky on This Morning today, Rochelle and Craig ran through the potential candidates. When a photo of Marvin popped up as a potential campmate, Rochelle remarked: “Oh I know that guy quite well!”

Rochelle explained that Marvin is currently on tour with JLS. However, the JLS tour ends on November 11, leaving Marvin plenty of time to get on a plane…

She joked: “Looks like I’ll be doing the school run then,” referring to the care of their three kids.

Continuing to remain tight-lipped, Rochelle added: “But he does have a busy schedule at home.”

Marvin to join the cast of I’m A Celebrity 2023?

ED! reported last week that Marvin has reportedly signed up to this season of I’m A Celebrity, with bosses hoping that the JLS hunk would “make good use of the jungle shower”.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “Marvin would be a brilliant signing. Not only is he known to fans of The X Factor and fans of JLS, but the audience for The Hit List and This Morning spans from kids right through older viewers.

“And with Rochelle’s backing, he’s got a ready-made fan base. He’ll have lots of showbiz stories to tell, too, from his 15 years in the limelight.

“The fact he’s remained a bit of a pin-up doesn’t hurt, either. And bosses hope he’ll make use of the jungle shower!” the tabloid’s source joked.

