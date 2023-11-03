Marvin Humes ‘signs up’ for I’m a Celebrity: ‘Bosses hope he’ll make good use of the jungle shower’

Singer and presenter Marvin Humes has signed up for I’m A Celebrity 2023, it’s been reported. And ITV bosses hope that the star will continue to prove a hit with fans… both in and out of the jungle shower.

Marvin rose to fame as a member of the boyband JLS. He currently co-hosts the game show The Hit List with wife Rochelle, among other television and radio work.

And now a source has reported that Marvin has signed up for this year’s I’m A Celeb. It’s claimed his popularity and background in entertainment would make him a great pick. So could Marvin appear on this year’s I’m A Celebrity?

Marvin is reportedly heading to the jungle (Credit: YouTube)

Marvin Humes ‘signs up’ for I’m A Celebrity 2023

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “Marvin would be a brilliant signing. Not only is he known to fans of The X Factor and fans of JLS, but the audience for The Hit List and This Morning spans from kids right through older viewers.

“And with Rochelle’s backing, he’s got a ready-made fan base. He’ll have lots of showbiz stories to tell, too, from his 15 years in the limelight,” the source continued.

Bosses hope he’ll make use of the jungle shower!

They joked: “The fact he’s remained a bit of a pin-up doesn’t hurt, either. And bosses hope he’ll make use of the jungle shower!”

Rochelle and Marvin have a huge fan base – so could we see him in the jungle? (Credit: Splash News)

Marvin and Rochelle to ‘revive’ This Morning?

This comes following rumours that Marvin and wife Rochelle are in line to take over This Morning as ‘the next Richard and Judy’. The couple have previously presented the daytime TV show together.

Speaking to Closer, a source claimed that this is something the couple have “always wanted to do”.

They then went on to allege: “Rochelle has made it clear with producers that she won’t be a substitute forever, insisting she and Marvin have what it takes to revive the show and get it back to what it was in the golden days.”

Read more: ITV to sign up ‘the ultimate Marmite character’ for I’m A Celebrity in staggering ‘£1m deal’?

So would you like to see Marvin in the jungle? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!