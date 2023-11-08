Could Jamie Lynn Spears appear on I’m A Celebrity this year? That’s what has been reported today (November 8).

Yes, the estranged younger sister of pop megastar Britney has been rumoured to enter the jungle later this month. And boy will she have some beans to spill!

If the actress and singer does go on I’m A Celebrity, she’ll be the latest in a long line of American celebrities to try their hand at winning the show. From George Takei to Caitlyn Jenner, here are all of the American stars to have featured over the years.

Antonio Fargas

Actor Antonio Fargas, probably best known for playing Huggy Bear in Starsky & Hutch, was the first American to take part in I’m A Celebrity when he was the fourth campmate to be eliminated in 2004.

Sheila Ferguson

On series four, like Antonio, was Sheila Ferguson, a member of the 1970s soul group The Three Degrees. She was the third to be eliminated, leaving the show the day before her fellow American.

Jimmy Osmond

Singer Jimmy Osmond – the youngest member of The Osmonds – took part in the fifth season in 2005. He came in fourth place behind Sid Owen, runner-up Sheree Murphy, and winner Carol Thatcher.

David Gest

The late music producer and TV personality David Gest was a campmate in 2006, on the sixth season of I’m A Celebrity, and he eventually finished fourth behind winner Matt Willis, runner-up Myleene Klass, and Jason Donovan. David famously appeared on Celebrity Big Brother a decade later, being involved in that iconic misunderstanding between Angie Bowie and Tiffany Pollard, before he died in April 2016.

Janice Dickinson

The year after David’s appearance on I’m A Celebrity, former supermodel Janice Dickinson entered the show. Another Celebrity Big Brother alum, she was runner-up to Christopher Biggins on I’m A Celebrity and appeared in the All-Stars spin-off.

Martina Navratilova

Undoubtedly one of the greatest tennis players of all time, Prague-born Martina Navratilova – who became a US citizen in 1981 – entered the jungle in 2008. She finished as runner-up to Joe Swash. Four years later, she appeared on Dancing With the Stars in the US, but was the first celebrity to be eliminated.

George Takei

The same year as Martina, Star Trek legend George Takei entered the jungle. He finished third behind her. Four years later, he was one of the celebrities in the US version of The Apprentice, and was fired in the third episode.

George Hamilton

In the ninth series in 2009, actor George Hamilton was the sole American campmate. However, the Golden Globe Award winner withdrew a few days before the end of the series for personal reasons.

Kayla Collins

Playboy model Kayla Collins entered I’m A Celebrity in 2010. She then finished in fifth place behind the likes of Shaun Ryder and eventual Queen of the Jungle Stacey Solomon.

Sinitta

Sinitta might be more closely associated with fellow ITV show The X Factor. However, the Seattle-born singer entered I’m A Celebrity in 2011. After joining her campmates on the third day, she became the second campmate to be eliminated.

Stefanie Powers

The same year as Sinitta, actress Stefanie Powers – probably best known for playing Jennifer Hart in Hart to Hart – entered the jungle. She became the first campmate to be eliminated, one day before Sinitta.

Ashley Roberts

Ashley Roberts, formerly of The Pussycat Dolls, took part in I’m A Celebrity in 2012. The singer, who’s worked as a TV and radio presenter in recent years and appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox too, finished as the runner-up to EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks.

Alfonso Ribeiro

In 2013, Alfonso Ribeiro – or Carlton from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air – entered the jungle. However, he was the sixth campmate to be eliminated, behind the likes of Joey Essex, Rebecca Adlington, and eventual winner Kian Egan.

Kendra Wilkinson

Playboy model turned real estate agent Kendra Wilkinson took part in I’m A Celebrity in 2014. Eventually, she was the fifth campmate to be eliminated, finishing behind campmates including Tinchy Stryder, Edwina Currie, and winner Carl “Foggy” Fogarty. She did face her fears with a scary-looking parachute jump, however.

Brian Friedman

In 2015, dancer and choreographer Brian Friedman tried his hand at taking part. However, Brian, who viewers might have recognised from The X Factor as creative director, was just the second campmate to be eliminated.

Caitlyn Jenner

Undoubtedly one of the biggest global names to appear on I’m A Celebrity, Caitlyn Jenner went on the show in 2019. She’d previously competed on the US version in 2003. Ultimately, she was the seventh campmate to be eliminated her second time around.

