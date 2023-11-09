It appears Alan Halsall won’t be appearing on I’m A Celebrity 2023 after he was tipped to be heading into the jungle.

And that’s because he’s revealed he’s been in hospital having an op.

The Coronation Street star, 41, who is known for playing Tyrone Dobbs in the soap, was one of several stars rumoured to appear in this year’s series.

However, it now seems like the actor is recovering from surgery.

I’m A Celebrity 2023: Alan Halsall undergoes surgery

Taking to Instagram, Alan posted an image of himself which he shared with his 233k followers. He then revealed in the caption that he had undergone surgery to his knee.

I have been told the surgery went well.

He wrote: “Well, on Friday I underwent ACL reconstruction surgery. I have been told the surgery went well.”

Appearing to rule himself out of any I’m A Celebrity appearance, he then said: “I know I have a long 9-12 months of rehabilitation ahead of me. But I’m sure with the support of family and friends I’ll get there,” he added.

He then thanked the “amazing” staff at Oaklands, where he had the op.

Fans wish him a speedy recovery

While his fans were disappointed that he won’t be making an appearance on this year’s I’m A Celebrity, they sure took time to wish him a speedy recovery. One fan wrote: “Rest. Up. Holler if you need some grapes.”

“Do yourself a huge favour and never ever miss your physio!!!” wrote another.

“Get that rested up for the Christmas party,” said a third. “We won’t be seeing you on I’m A Celebrity, so sad,” added a fourth.

Alan Halsall revealed he had undergone surgery (Credit: ITV)

Others also picked up that he won’t be on I’m A Celeb

“I take it that means you won’t be going into the jungle!!” said a fifth, while another chipped in and said: “Oh get better soon. Rumours were you were going in the jungle, hopefully next year x.”

Meanwhile, some people weren’t convinced and believed the post could be trying to throw people off of the scent, as one fan said: “Or is it a ruse because you are going to the jungle?”

“It’s all a blag, you’re in that fancy hotel in Australia. See you at the food challenge [sic],” another agreed.

This comes after The Sun reported that Alan was in fact “forced to pull out” of the show due to his surgery.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

