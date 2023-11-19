I’m A Celebrity hopeful Nick Pickard is best known for playing Tony Hutchinson in Hollyoaks after joining the show back in 1995.

But after 28 years on the Channel 4 soap, he’s taking a break to appear on this year’s I’m A Celebrity – and viewers will no doubt get to see another side to the actor in camp.

Here, we take a look at his life off-screen…

Hollyoaks legend Nick Pickard has signed up to I’m A Celebrity (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Nick Pickard?

Nick was born in Surrey on May 27, 1975, making him 48 years old.

He studied at the Sylvia Young Theatre School and Corona Theatre School, and worked in the theatre before making his debut on the small screen.

In 1987, Nick played the lead role in the movie Mio in the Land of Faraway alongside Hollywood actor Christian Bale.

Nick also had parts in EastEnders, Grange Hill, Brookside: Double Take!, Us Girls and You Rang, M’Lord before joining Hollyoaks.

Is Nick Pickard still in Hollyoaks?

Yes, Nick still remains in his role as Tony in the Chanel 4 soap. He’s the longest-serving cast member, having played the part since the inaugural episode.

Nick has played Tony Hutchinson on the Channel 4 soap since 1995 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Opening up about his first day on set, he said: “I was a bag of nerves. I remember being so nervous but that there were all these lovely people who made me feel really welcome and comfortable – some are still working here.

“I remember word for word the first scene I did with Jeremy Edwards who played Kurt. We ran the scene so many times that my lines are firmly stuck in my memory. The scene was actually filmed in the canteen where the cast and crew ate.”

His character Tony has been involved in many dramatic storylines over the years, including multiple marriages, affairs and being taken hostage by a serial killer.

In 2017, he won the British Soap Award for Outstanding Achievement in honour of playing the role for 22 years.

Who is Nick Pickard’s brother?

Nick’s younger brother is John Pickard, who also appeared in Hollyoaks.

Nick’s younger brother is John Pickard (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The 46 year old joined the soap in 2005, 10 years after Nick. He played the role of Dominic Reilly, the half-brother of Tony, until 2010. He then went on to star in Casualty.

Is Nick married?

Not much is known about Nick’s private life. He has a long-term partner called Sarah Corrin and has shared several loved-up snaps on Instagram.

Last year, the couple enjoyed a romantic trip to Cyprus to celebrate Sarah’s birthday.

Nick previously dated his Hollyoaks co-star Joanna Taylor, who played Geri Hudson in the soap. They split in 2002 after a year together.

Does Nick Pickard have children?

Nick is a dad and has a 25-year-old daughter called Ellie from a previous relationship.

In 2009, when Ellie was 11, Nick told OK! Magazine: “She’s a bit funny with Hollyoaks. When she was younger she watched it avidly, and she didn’t used to get it. Now she’s going to ‘big’ school and I think she’s more impressed with her mates being impressed, rather than me being in it.”

Nick’s business ventures

Alongside his acting career, Nick is also the owner of several restaurants in Sheffield.

He also co-owns a pub in London with his brother John called The Chilled Eskimo. He previously admitted: “It’s good to have something to fall back on in this business.”

Nick’s drink-driving scandal

The actor was banned from the road for 12 months in 2012 after admitting drink-driving.

Nick, who was also fined £850, was driving in Milton Keynes when he was stopped by police for a routine check. After being taken to a local police station, a blood test revealed that he was 14 milligrams over the legal alcohol limit.

His solicitor said: “He wishes to express his remorse and regret, and he acknowledges he made a grave error in judgement.

“He had consumed alcohol earlier that day. He thought the alcohol had gone from his system and he apologises.”

What has he said about I’m A Celebrity?

While Nick hasn’t spoken out about his stint on I’m A Celebrity, it isn’t his first reality show.

Nick has also appeared on other reality shows (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In 2011, he took part in the sixth series of Celebrity MasterChef, where he reached the final. Grace Dent wasn’t a fan, though. And in 2016, he tried his luck on BBC’S Pointless Celebrities with his Hollyoaks co-star Alex Fletcher, who plays Tony’s wife Diane Hutchinson.

It was revealed last month that Nick was in talks to head Down Under.

A TV source told The Sun at the time: “Tony from Hollyoaks – as Nick will always happily be known as – is an absolute soap legend and a huge signing for I’m A Celeb.

“Soap stars always do brilliantly on the show because they come with a loyal following and they don’t come more down-to-earth and likeable than Nick.

“Of course Hollyoaks was recently moved online by Channel 4 so it comes at a helpful time for the soap too, helping introduce that younger online audience to Nick via I’m A Celeb’s huge reach.”

I’m A Celebrity 2023 starts on ITV on November 19.

